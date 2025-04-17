403
Shaza Hotels Prepares for ATM 2025, Bringing Cultural Authenticity and Tailored Hospitality to the Forefront
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE (17 April 2025) – Shaza Hotels is preparing for showcasing its brands at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, taking place from 28 April to 1 May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The annual travel event will bring together the gro’p’s senior executives, led by Mr Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, to showcase its unique selling propositions.
Shaza Hotels will highlight its latest strategic developments, digital transformation initiatives, and brand growth plans, reinforcing its commitment to pioneering a more agile, responsive, and connected hospitality experience.
Shaji Abu Salih, vice presid–nt – business development and growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, st“ted: “The Arabian Travel Market is a pivotal platform to showcase how Shaza is redefining hospitality through cultural authenticity and bespoke experiences. Our goal from ATM 2025 is to strengthen strategic partnerships with potential partners, explore emerging trends and markets shaping the hospitality industry, and position our brand among the growing tourism landscape in the region. With the Mid’le East’s growing prominence as a global tourism hub, we aim to leverage ATM to drive impactful collaborations, enhance partnerships, and contribute to ’he region’s vision for a more sustainable and authentic future in hospitality.
As the Middle East cements its position as a global tourism hub, driven by geopolitical shifts, evolving air routes, and sustainability goals, the hospitality sector must align with next-generation infrastructure, smart integrations, and dynamic engagement strategies.
Shaj“ stressed, “Connectivity is no longer just an added advantage but a basic neces’ity for today’s travellers. Time is the key. Modern travellers demand seamless, personalised experiences powered by real-time conversions - where they do not wait for confirmations. They want to evaluate multiple factors simultaneously, from guest reviews and rate competitiveness to product versus experience comparisons before making a decision. For business providers, success lies in offering all these under one roof, in real time. The better reach and data you provide a guest, the more conversions you achieve. The future of travel lies in enhanced connectivity across aviation, infrastructure, and digital ecosystems, where those who invest in smarter, more integrated travel experiences today will lead the industry tomorrow.”
Shaza Hotels invites industry professionals to visit its stand HC3445 at Arabian Travel Market 2025 to explore how the brand is redefining hospitality excellence for the modern traveller.
