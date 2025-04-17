403
Are you ahead of the curve? SAS launches GenAI benchmarking tool to help organizations unlock the technology’s full potential
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Cary, NC (April 17, 2025)
To help organizations responsibly unlock the full value of GenAI, data and AI leader SAS has created a benchmarking tool to assist leaders in understanding how to navigate GenAI adoption securely and successfully.
Click this link to start your organization's SAS GenAI Maturity Assessment.
Tool identifies observers, explorers and leaders in GenAI adoption
The tool helps organizations better understand how they compare to global peer organizations using eight questions that highlight if they are an observer (behind the curve), explorer (on the curve) or leader (ahead of the curve) in GenAI adoption. The assessment also generates a unique report that helps organizations understand what competitors are doing with GenAI and suggests next steps and key considerations for implementing GenAI responsibly.
“Organizations continue to heavily invest in AI technologies, and it’s important for each of them to know if those investments make a difference,” said Marinela Profi, Global AI and GenAI Strategy Lead at SAS. “This assessment helps them understand their starting point and the steps to move forward using an effective GenAI blueprint that includes governance, data security and ethical implementation.”
The assessment tool is benchmarked against SAS’ 2024 Generative AI Global Research Report: Strategies for a Competitive Advantage, a comprehensive global study that encompassed responses from 1,600 organizations across industries including banking, government, insurance, health care and manufacturing.
SAS Viya leads the way with responsible AI adoption
Through the industry leading SAS® Viya® data and AI platform, SAS deploys AI solutions that help organizations confidently manage data and govern models to scale and propel AI initiatives that help solve business challenges and sharpen competitiveness.
Register for SAS Innovate, May 6 – 9, in Orlando to learn more about SAS data and AI innovations.
