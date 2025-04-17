Notice Of General Meeting
|Component
|Purpose / link to strategy
|Operation
|Maximum
|Performance framework
|Base salary
|To provide a competitive component of fixed remuneration to attract and retain executives of the required calibre and experience.
| Base salaries are set by the Committee taking into account relevant factors such as the scope and responsibilities of the role. Salaries are normally reviewed annually and any adjustments become effective 1
April following the appraisal process.
|There is no prescribed maximum salary. Salary increases are viewed in the context of lower and median quartile salaries of executives in the biotech sector as reported by The UK Bioindustry Survey.
|While there are no performance targets attached to base salary, performance is a factor considered in the annual salary review process.
|Benefits
|To provide a competitive benefits package.
| Benefits are currently limited to healthcare and death in service life cover, but
other benefits may be offered.
| Healthcare benefits are Group-wide BUPA plan and life cover is
three times salary.
|N/A
|Pension
|To provide retirement benefits in line with Group policy.
|Provided through defined contribution schemes.
| Pension contributions range from 6% of salary to 10% of salary for the
Executive Director.
|N/A
|Annual bonus
|To incentivise and reward annual performance and create further
|Provides an opportunity for additional cash reward (up to a specified
|The maximum may vary year to year. In 2024 the maximum was 150% of
|Performance metrics are selected annually based on current
|alignment with shareholders.
| percentage of salary) based on annual performance targets set and assessed by the Committee. The bonus year runs form 1 January to 31 December and is time- apportioned for
employees joining mid-year.
| salary (2023:
150%).
|business objectives. Typically, objectives include a mix of financial / liquidity objectives, R&D milestone objectives and business development objectives.
|Share options
|To motivate and provide medium / long term incentives and rewards and align executive's interests with shareholders.
|Awards are normally made annually, after publication of the Company's Annual Report. Awards may also be made upon a new executive joining the Group. The exercise price of options must be at least the nominal value of a share, if shares are to be issued to satisfy an option.
|The normal limit is set by HMRC at £250,000 (as varied from time to time), measured as market price at time of grant.
| Awards may or may not have performance conditions attached to them.
Historically, performance conditions have included share price appreciation and fundraising targets. More generally, share options normally vest 25% after one year and then equally over the following 12 quarters.
Unvested options can vest early on a change of control at the Committee's discretion and special arrangements may apply to
leavers.
The pay and employment conditions of non-Director employees were not taken into account in setting the components of the Executive Director's remuneration. Accordingly, non-Director employees were not consulted.
Policy on Non-executive Directors' remuneration
The Non-executive Directors receive a fee for their services as a Director, which is approved by the Board, giving due consideration to the time commitment and responsibilities of their roles and of current market rates for comparable organisations and appointments. Non-executive Directors are reimbursed for travelling and other incidental expenses incurred on Group business in accordance with the Group expenses policy.
In line with most NASDAQ listed companies and to further align Non-executive Directors with shareholders, Non-executive Directors may be granted options over Ordinary Shares in the Company. The exercise price of options must be at least the nominal value of an Ordinary Share, if Ordinary Shares are to be issued to satisfy an option. The vesting terms will normally be the same as for Executive Directors.
General
The Remuneration Committee has the discretion to issue equity awards on substantially equivalent terms eg as RSUs or restricted stock or offering stock grants with appropriate adjustments to take account of any non-UK tax or other issues in accordance with the Company's share plan arrangements from time to time. The Remuneration Committee also has the discretion to make minor amendments to the arrangements set out in this policy without shareholder approval. The Remuneration Committee may also give effect to any legacy arrangements agreed with any Director before the introduction of this policy or before that person became a Director.
Special arrangements may apply for Directors on joining the Group or being promoted. The current notice periods for Directors are 3 months for the Chairman, 1 month for non-executive Directors and six months for Stephen Stamp. The Group has no specific policy on loss of office other than to ensure that Directors are compensated in accordance with their contractual and statutory entitlements which may include discretion being exercised including in respect of equity award rights. Payments made on or after loss of office may include payments in lieu of notice, amounts in respect of claims settled in good faith and may include customary benefits payable to employees on termination of employment as well as the payment of professional fees.
This policy is intended to take effect immediately after the conclusion of the General Meeting on 2 May 2025 if it is approved at that meeting by shareholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment