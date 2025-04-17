Birchtech To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase On April 23, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORSICANA, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that management will attend the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase, hosted in Partnership with MicroCapClub, on April 23 & 24, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of Birchtech, is scheduled to present at the conference, as well as host one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Format: Webcasted Presentation + 1x1 Meetings

Webcast:



Richard MacPherson commented: "The Planet MicroCap Showcase is timely, and I look forward to presenting during this exciting early growth phase for Birchtech's strategic milestones. With the recent launch of our water purification division and strong momentum in our air business – which remains on track to generate at least $23 million in revenue in 2025 – we believe we are laying the foundation for long-term value creation. Early commercial activity in our water business, anticipated to begin mid-2025, is expected to add meaningful upside to our revenue profile. We remain committed to keeping open dialogues with investors and plan to discuss our strategy, execution, and path forward at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas."

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at ... .

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America's clean coal and clean water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business, as well as any revenue guidance provided. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

...

