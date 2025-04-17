COEPTIS Partners With Nexgenai Solutions Group To Launch New AI Co-Working Hub In India, Driving Global Innovation In Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Collaboration Enhances Access to Cutting-Edge AI, Blockchain Solutions, Biopharma & Defense Technologies

WEXFORD, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEPTIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) ("the Company" or "COEPTIS"), a pioneering technology firm at the forefront of innovative biotechnology solutions, is excited to announce the establishment of a new co-working technology hub in India in partnership with U.S.-based NexGenAI Solutions Group ( ) and Indian technology firm Ishvara Tech Consulting LLP.



The new facility, operated by Ishvara Tech Consulting LLP, will serve as a collaborative space for the NexGenAI Affiliates Group ( ) fostering advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technologies, digital transformation, and robotic solutions for defense and security. By leveraging Ishvara's cutting-edge infrastructure and deep regional expertise, COEPTIS aims to support joint research, development, and the execution of AI marketing strategies and crypto initiatives, tapping into India's robust technology ecosystem and its highly skilled workforce.

"Launching our operations in India marks a significant step toward expanding the NexGenAI Affiliate Group's global footprint," said Dave Mehalick, CEO of COEPTIS. "Our partnership with Ishvara Tech Consulting LLP gives us a powerful blend of on-the-ground insight and technical strength. Together, we're poised to accelerate the development of AI-powered marketing solutions while enhancing our focus on blockchain-driven growth.”

This expansion follows COEPTIS' recent successes, including the acquisition of the NexGenAI Affiliates Network platform and contracts signed with multiple clients-including a deal valued at $600,000 with NUBURU, Inc.-which altogether represent a total of $2.3 million in new business with many more clients on the horizon. The strong demand for its AI-powered marketing software and advanced robotic process automation capabilities underscores COEPTIS' strategy to capitalize on burgeoning opportunities in the biotechnology and defense sectors.

The new India hub will focus on several key initiatives, including: Research & Development, AI Marketing Strategy Execution, Crypto Strategy Execution & advance blockchain applications, Product & Service Expansion, and deploying sophisticated, data-driven marketing tools designed to boost engagement and brand performance. The new India hub will be able to support the development and integration of the NXG Token across digital platforms to enhance the group's blockchain ecosystem, accelerate the rollout of new offerings aligned with market opportunities in AI and decentralized tech, explore monetization strategies rooted in data analytics, automation, and blockchain innovation while building and maintaining reliable, secure systems for AI and crypto deployment.



About NexGenAI Affiliates Network:

NexGenAI Affiliates Network is a state-of-the-art AI-powered affiliate marketing platform designed to streamline marketing efforts through automation and advanced analytics. Owned by COEPTIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), NexGenAI Affiliates Network empowers individuals and businesses to optimize their affiliate campaigns and maximize revenue through AI-driven content distribution, automated email outreach, and social media integration. For more information on this partnership and how it can benefit businesses and affiliates, visit

NexGenAi India Hub:

The facility is designed with ready infrastructure that includes a 60-seat capacity, expandable to 100, and a modern layout featuring executive cabins, conference rooms, and lounge areas. The hub will be technology-enabled with high-speed fiber optic internet and AV-equipped rooms, complemented by employee amenities such as a kitchenette and recreation lounge. Additionally, advanced security systems-CCTV monitoring and biometric access-will ensure the safety and confidentiality of operations.

2nd Floor, JSS Towers STP

8RR4+FMQ, Infocity, Chandrasekharpur

Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751024



About COEPTIS, Inc.

COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Deverra licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (3) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (4) costs related to ongoing asset development including the Deverra licensed assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at . We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

Contacts

