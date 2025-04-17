Uddhav Thackeray Hijacked Shiv Sena, Faked Balasaheb’S Legacy, Claims Shinde Faction

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday accused the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray of hijacking the Shiv Sena by emotionally blackmailing Balasaheb Thackeray during a crucial leadership transition.

Shiv Sena MP and spokesman Naresh Mhaske claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to leave the Thackeray household when Balasaheb was considering handing over party reins to leaders like Raj Thackeray, Ganesh Naik, and Narayan Rane.

“He used the same pressure tactic with Narayan Rane to consolidate his control,” he added.

He recalled that Raj Thackeray had once offered to take charge of the party in regions where Shiv Sena was struggling, and that Balasaheb was willing to trust him with that responsibility - until Uddhav Thackeray intervened.

“It was emotional blackmail that pushed Balasaheb into handing over power to Uddhav,” he alleged.

Mhaske also slammed the Uddhav faction for what he called“manipulating Balasaheb's legacy” through doctored videos and fabricated statements.

“You misuse Balasaheb's voice because you lack the courage to directly criticise Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

Highlighting electoral performance, Mhaske said that Uddhav Thackeray's group contested 100 seats and won just 20, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena contested 80 and won 60.

“The people have made it clear who carries Balasaheb's legacy forward,” he claimed.

He also predicted defections.“Mark my words - within a month, many who attended your Nashik rally will leave your side,” he claimed.

Defending the recent meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Mhaske said their ideological alignment is rooted in Balasaheb's vision.

“The meeting made some people uncomfortable - but the truth is, both leaders share the same core values. It's ironic that those who once stood firmly against Congress now seek its support,” he added.

Mhaske demanded accountability on several corruption scandals.“You delayed municipal elections deliberately and oversaw scams-from body bags to khichdi to Patra Chawl redevelopment. When will you answer that?” he asked.