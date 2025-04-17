Healthcare Logistics Market Size To Hit USD 192.81 Billion By 2032, Growing At 9.07% CAGR – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, The Global Healthcare Logistics Market Growth is Driven by Demand for Cold Chain, Pharma Distribution, and Supply Chain Resilience. Austin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Logistics Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to the latest study from SNS Insider, the Healthcare Logistics Market was valued at USD 88.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 192.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.07% over the forecast period 2024 to 2032. The Healthcare Logistics Market is growing rapidly, as rising demand for effective transport and storage of drugs and medical devices fuels growth. The market is driven by rising demand for temperature-sensitive logistics, the increased complexity of global healthcare supply chains, and rigorous regulatory demands. Also, improved automation of the supply chain and the increasing practice of outsourcing logistics services to dedicated suppliers are helping fuel the market's ongoing momentum.

The U.S. Healthcare Logistics Market was valued at USD 26.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 57.05 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.79% from 2024-2032. The United States dominates the list of healthcare logistics in the North American region owing to its developed healthcare infrastructure, large demand for pharmaceuticals, and location of large logistics providers. Third-party logistics services also heavily depend on the United States to provide complex supply chain solutions effectively.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 88.04 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 192.81 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights

By Industry, the Biopharmaceutical Segment Dominates the Healthcare Logistics Market in 2023

The Biopharmaceutical segment dominated the healthcare logistics market with a 38.21% market share in 2023 as a result of growing demand for biologics, vaccines, and cutting-edge therapies that need to be handled and transported with special care. The products are extremely sensitive to temperature and environmental factors, which means they need strict cold chain logistics and monitoring. Moreover, the fast growth of mRNA vaccines and gene therapies also drove demand for temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. The biopharma sector's complicated regulatory framework and the necessity for worldwide distribution networks solidified the dominance of this segment, making it a prime target for healthcare logistics providers.

By Service, Warehousing & Storage Segment Dominates the Healthcare Logistics Market in 2023

The Warehousing & Storage segment dominated the healthcare logistics market with 68.40% market share as a result of the growing demand for secure, compliant, and temperature-controlled storage facilities for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices. With the growing demand for biologics and temperature-sensitive therapies, businesses needed sophisticated warehousing facilities that could ensure product integrity and regulatory compliance. Moreover, the growth in e-commerce and just-in-time delivery models required effective inventory management. Logistics companies spent heavily on automated, climate-controlled storage and tracking systems, further cementing warehousing's central position in guaranteeing the consistent supply of healthcare products within regions.

By Supply Chain

The Non-Cold Chain segment dominated the healthcare logistics market with 70.19% market share in 2023 as a result of the broad availability of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment that don't need to be stored in temperature-controlled facilities. These items form a major share of the healthcare supply chain, enjoying established networks of logistics to facilitate effective and affordable delivery. The ease of managing non-temperature-sensitive goods enables simplified operations, leading to their dominance in the logistics market. Moreover, the uniform demand for these products in different healthcare facilities supports the dependence on conventional logistics practices, further cementing the stronghold of the non-cold chain segment .

By Mode, Outsourcing Segment Dominates the Healthcare Logistics Market

The Outsourcing segment dominated the Healthcare Logistics Market with an 83.20% market share in 2023 due to healthcare companies increasingly relying on third-party logistics (3PL) providers to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. Outsourcing logistics functions allows organizations to focus on core activities while leveraging specialized expertise in managing complex supply chains. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as automation and AI, have improved the effectiveness of outsourced logistics, further driving its market dominance.

By End-User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Segment Dominates the Healthcare Logistics Market

The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies segment dominated the healthcare logistics market with 63.10% market share because of the imperative need for effective, safe, and compliant logistics solutions in the manufacturing and distribution of drugs, vaccines, and biologics. These firms make a variety of temperature-sensitive and specialty products that demand sophisticated supply chain solutions, such as cold chain logistics and real-time monitoring. With the fast-developing biologics and personalized medicine, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly coming to depend on third-party logistics providers for economical, secure, and scalable solutions, pushing the segment's leadership in the healthcare logistics market.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Healthcare Logistics Market Segmentation

Healthcare Logistics Market Regional Outlook

North America Dominates the Healthcare Logistics Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the healthcare logistics market with a 43.06% market share in 2023 on account of its developed healthcare infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical demand, and occurrence of key logistics companies like UPS, FedEx, and Cardinal Health. An established regulatory environment for the region provides strict supply chain requirements, and growing requirements for temperature-controlled products and specialty logistics solutions further establish its market leadership. The U.S., especially, is responsible for leading much of this predominance due to its large healthcare and logistics network.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to post the fastest growth rate in the healthcare logistics market with 9.89% CAGR during the forecast period because of increasing healthcare infrastructure growth, pharmaceutical manufacturing growth, and demand for higher-end medical care. Countries like China and India, emerging as major economies, are significantly investing in logistics capabilities, including cold chain, to address heightened healthcare demands.





