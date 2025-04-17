Climb Global Solutions Sets First Quarter 2025 Conference Call For May 1, 2025 At 8:30 A.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EATONTOWN, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the“Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Climb's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ... .

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 267-6316

International dial-in number: (203) 518-9783

Conference ID: CLIMB

Webcast: Climb's Q1 2025 Conference Call

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting .

Company Contact

Matthew Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

(732) 847-2451

...

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

...