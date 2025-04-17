Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Webcast To Discuss Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). Register here to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at .

Contacts

For Investors:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]

For Press:

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

