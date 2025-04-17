Hoth Therapeutics Announces Granted Japanese Patent For Novel RNA-Based Cancer Therapy Targeting KIT Gene - Expands Global IP In Precision Oncology Platform

Patent Grant Strengthens Hoth's RNA Therapeutics Pipeline with Broad Claims Covering KIT-Targeted Antisense Oligomers for Oncology and Immunology Applications

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: HOTH ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation RNA-targeted precision therapies, today announced it has been granted a key patent by the Japan Patent Office (JPO), expanding its global intellectual property portfolio in RNA-based cancer therapeutics.

The newly issued patent secures broad claims covering antisense oligomers that target the KIT gene - a clinically validated oncogene associated with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), leukemia, mastocytosis, and other cancers. These oligomers are designed to alter pre-mRNA splicing or reduce KIT protein expression, offering a highly targeted therapeutic mechanism.

"This patent significantly strengthens Hoth's position in the RNA therapeutics space and marks a major milestone in our global strategy," said Robb Knie , CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "Targeting the KIT pathway with antisense technology represents a precision-driven approach that holds immense potential in oncology and beyond. This grant provides strong validation and global momentum as we continue advancing our RNA platform toward the clinic."

The patent includes coverage for:



Antisense RNA molecules comprising 10–50 nucleotides targeting KIT pre-mRNA splicing sequences

Morpholino and chemically modified antisense variants

Pharmaceutical compositions and expression vectors Applications in both human and veterinary medicine

Why It Matters:

The KIT gene is implicated in aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers. By leveraging antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to modulate KIT expression, Hoth is pioneering a novel RNA-based strategy that could bypass traditional small molecule resistance mechanisms. With this patent, Hoth now holds exclusive rights to develop, partner, and commercialize ASO-based therapies targeting KIT - a critical asset in the precision oncology space.

Key Highlights:



Patent grant accelerates Hoth's global IP expansion in RNA-targeted therapies

Targets validated oncogene KIT , widely implicated in cancer progression and resistance

Supports pipeline momentum in oncology, immunology, and rare diseases Creates licensing and partnership opportunities in high-growth therapeutic areas

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

