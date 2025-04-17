OWASP Gen AI Security Project Announces Nine New Sponsors And Major RSA Conference Presence To Advance Generative AI Security

Experts gather to collaborate and help organizations securely execute AI initiatives

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Worldwide Application Security Project's (OWASP) flagship Generative AI Security Project ( ) today announced the addition of nine new sponsors, signaling continued momentum and investment in advancing the state of security for generative AI technologies. The new sponsors-Acuvity, ActiveFence, ByteDance, Cobalt, Protecto, SplxAI, Trend Micro, Troj and Unbound Security-represent a diverse mix of global tech innovators, cybersecurity leaders and emerging startups committed to strengthening AI security through open collaboration.

The growing sponsor community now spans security industry giants, innovative AI powerhouses and cutting-edge solution providers. Their investment will directly support the OWASP Gen AI Security Project's ongoing mission to deliver actionable insights, tools and education for security professionals navigating the rapidly evolving generative AI threat landscape.

As part of its mission to educate and enable security practitioners, the OWASP Gen AI Security Project will host a series of sessions and collaborative workshops at the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco, providing vital learning opportunities for security professionals working with LLMs, agentic systems and autonomous AI applications.

Key RSA Conference engagements include:



RSA Conference Panel: Building Secure AI - How Open Source, Standards, and Communities Are Leading the Way

This expert panel led by OWASP Gen AI Security Project leadership brings together leaders representing the OWASP, the OASIS Coalition for SecureAI (CoSAI), Linux Foundation, Open Software Security Foundation (OpenSSF), and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) to discuss the collaborative open source and community efforts in building secure approaches to Gen AI. Companies represented include Google, Cisco, Intel, Kainos and more.

Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2:25 PM - 3:15 PM PDT

Who Can Attend: Open only to RSA Conference full conference pass holders.



OWASP AI Security Summit - Safeguarding Gen AI & Agentic Apps

This half-day summit will explore the latest best practices in LLM and Gen AI security, including insights on agentic systems, red teaming approaches, incident response frameworks and emerging governance strategies. Attendees will hear from leaders driving the OWASP Top 10 LLM & Gen AI Security Risks and gain firsthand access to the upcoming 2025 roadmap.

Time: Wednesday, April 30, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Who Can Attend: Open to all RSA Conference pass holders.

Agentic Security Open Workshop - OWASP Gen AI Project

This interactive, collaborative workshop invites community members and AI security researchers to explore real-world threats tied to agentic AI systems and autonomous copilots. Topics include the risks of outsourcing AI security, scaling AI with human oversight and future-proofing organizational strategies.

Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Who Can Attend: Open to all RSA attendees and OWASP Community Members.

These sessions are designed to provide security professionals, AI developers and enterprise teams with the tools and insights they need to secure the next generation of AI-powered applications. With support from eight active working groups, the OWASP Gen AI Security Project remains committed not only to research and standards, but also to empowering practitioners through open education and expert-driven collaboration. The support from sponsoring organizations showcases their dedication to improving AI application security, aligning with corporate social responsibility and enhancing their reputation as thought leaders in the industry. In addition, their contributions provide an avenue to garner valuable, unbiased insights into current industry trends and challenges.

Scott Clinton, Co-Chair OWASP Gen AI Security Project, said: "Sponsoring the OWASP Top 10 for LLM and Gen AI Project reflects an organization's commitment to responsible AI development, corporate security leadership, and proactive engagement with the cybersecurity community. This collaborative effort not only shapes safer digital ecosystems but also strengthens the open source and standards-based approach that is essential to securing AI applications at scale."

Steve Wilson, Founder and Co-Chair for the OWASP Gen AI Security Project, said: " This summit addresses the growing security risks associated with AI and machine learning technologies. As AI adoption increases, the sessions provide necessary insights, methodologies and guidance to help cybersecurity professionals and organizations mitigate emerging threats."

For more information about the OWASP Gen AI Security Project and our complete list of project Sponsors and Supporters, visit . For a complete agenda and list of activities at the RSA Conference, visit /event/rsa-conference-2025/

From our new sponsors:

Satyam Sinha, CEO & Cofounder, Acuvity, said: "Acuvity's sponsorship of the OWASP Gen AI Security Project underscores our commitment to provide scalable security solutions that address the unique challenges of Gen AI. By supporting this initiative, we're helping to establish critical security standards for the rapidly evolving Gen AI landscape and ensuring enterprises can confidently and securely leverage the latest Gen AI technologies."

Jason Lamar, SVP of Products, Cobalt, said: "The rapid adoption of generative AI has expanded the attack surface and introduced new, complex vulnerabilities. As organizations integrate AI into their products, it's critical to adapt their security testing methods. The OWASP Generative AI Security Project aligns with our focus on proactive, ethical, and reliable security practices-especially through tailored pentesting approaches that address the unique challenges of AI systems."

Amar Kanagaraj, Founder & CEO, Protecto, said: "The OWASP Gen AI Security project reinforces a critical truth-AI security starts with the data. Enterprise knowledge is the last moat, yet traditional controls often fall short in safeguarding it in AI use cases. At Protecto, we're proud to support OWASP's mission and are committed to helping organizations unlock their data for AI-safely, responsibly, and with trust."

Kristian Kamber, Founder & CEO, SplxAI, said: "As Agentic AI continues to evolve, ensuring its security is essential for trust and progress. At SplxAI, we're proud to support the OWASP Gen AI Security Project as part of our commitment to building a safe foundation for the next generation of autonomous systems. By working closely with the OWASP community, we aim to bring greater transparency to agentic workflows and help define the standards that will guide this technology toward a more secure future."

Lee Weiner, CEO, TrojAI, said: "At TrojAI, we're committed to advancing security that protects the behavior of AI models in AI applications and agentic systems. Joining OWASP aligns with our mission to collaborate with industry leaders and contribute to open standards that protect against new and emerging threats. We're excited to be part of this global community working to make AI secure for everyone."

About OWASP Gen AI Security Project

The OWASP Gen AI Security Project is a global, open-source initiative dedicated to identifying, mitigating, and documenting security and safety risks associated with generative AI technologies, including large language models (LLMs), agentic AI systems, and AI-driven applications. Our mission is to empower organizations, security professionals, AI practitioners, and policymakers with comprehensive, actionable guidance and tools to ensure the secure development, deployment, and governance of generative AI systems. Additional information is available at /

About OWASP

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit foundation that works to improve software security. We are an open community dedicated to enabling organizations to conceive, develop, acquire, operate, and maintain applications that can be trusted. Our projects, tools, documents, forums, and chapters are free and open to anyone interested in improving application security. Programming includes community-led open-source projects, including code, documentation, and standards, over 250+ local chapters worldwide, tens of thousands of members and participants and Industry-leading educational and training conferences. Additional information is available at

SOURCE OWASP

