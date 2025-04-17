Rhino Rescue Establishes European Office In Italy To Strengthen Regional Presence

NOVARA, Italy, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Rescue, a global provider of emergency medical solutions, today announced the official opening of its European office in Novara, Italy, marking a significant step forward in its commitment to better serve the rapidly growing European market. The new office will enable the company to localize operations, enhance client responsiveness, and deliver higher-quality services across the region.

Strategically located in Novara-a key logistics hub on Italy's major commercial corridor linking Milan, Turin, Genoa, and Switzerland-the office is positioned to support both operational efficiency and regional outreach.

Local Operations for Local Needs

The European office is jointly established by Rhino Rescue and local partner Flamor S.r.l.. It will serve as a central hub for customer support, logistics coordination, market response, and after-sales service across Europe.

By building a localized team, Rhino Rescue aims to:



Significantly improve delivery times.

Enhance communication efficiency.

Ensure regulatory compliance. Tailor product offerings to meet specific country requirements.

The office will also serve as a base for integrating local technical support and training resources, ensuring customers and partners receive timely assistance and expert guidance.

Strengthening Presence Across Europe

With its roots now firmly planted in Southern Europe, Rhino Rescue plans to expand its footprint across key markets including Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland. The company will continue to deepen its understanding of regional healthcare needs, foster local partnerships, and promote its line of high-quality emergency medical solutions to a broader audience.

Commenting on the announcement, Jenny Lee, CEO of Rhino Rescue, stated:

"In 2025, the global healthcare industry faces both new challenges and fresh opportunities. Across Europe, there is a growing demand for high-quality, rapid-response emergency products, particularly in public safety, outdoor rescue, and emergency medical care.

Italy, as a key transport and healthcare technology hub in Southern Europe, offers not only a strategic location for European connectivity but also a mature healthcare infrastructure and an open market environment.

Establishing our European office in Italy reflects both our responsiveness to local customer needs and a major step in our international growth strategy. Through localised operations, we are better positioned to strengthen logistics, enhance service experiences, and offer more reliable, timely support to our European partners."

Building a Collaborative Future

The new office is located at Via Biandrate nr. 80, 28060 San Pietro Mosezzo, and is now fully operational. Rhino Rescue welcomes collaboration opportunities with European enterprises and invites distributors interested in emergency medical products to join its growing network.

For more information about Rhino Rescue and its solutions, please contact: [email protected] .

About Rhino Rescue

Rhino Rescue is the consumer-centered emergency care brand under EMSRUN Medical, launched in 2020 for the US and European markets. Quickly earning the trust of professional rescue teams, first responders, tactical gear enthusiasts, and everyday adventurers, Rhino Rescue has attracted over 300,000 users globally.

Specializing in tactical first aid solutions, Rhino Rescue provides high-performance, reliable, and rapidly deployable products designed for use in training, patrol, high-risk missions, and emergency situations. Every product is field-tested and continuously refined to meet the demanding needs of real-world tactical environments.

Beyond product innovation, Rhino Rescue is committed to empowering users through hands-on guidance and ongoing educational content. By equipping frontline personnel with critical trauma care skills, Rhino Rescue helps ensure fast, effective self-aid and buddy-aid in extreme conditions.

