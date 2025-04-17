Picklerage Expands Midwest Footprint With New Club Coming To Centerville, OH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Franchiseesare leading the charge in bringing PickleRage to Centerville and are looking forward to becoming a part of the local pickleball movement.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce PickleRage to the community," said TJ and Kari Pantano. "With the sport booming across the country-and especially here in Ohio-we knew this was the perfect time and place to create a welcoming space for people to play, connect, and have fun. We're proud to be part of the PickleRage family and can't wait to open the doors to our club."

PickleRage at Centerville is designed with pickleball enthusiasts in mind, boasting nine indoor courts and two outdoor courts to support flexible, year-round play and community engagement. According to the World Population Review, Centerville has seen a 10.43% population increase since 2020 with a growth rate of 1.93% annually , showcasing the incredible expansion the city is experiencing. PickleRage is set to provide the growing community with a superior pickleball experience where players both new and experienced can connect, compete, and improve their game.

"From the prime location of the site to the buzz around pickleball in the area, Centerville checked all the boxes," said Chris Daiss, VP of Real Estate and Construction at PickleRage . "This location is a strong strategic fit, and the combination of indoor and outdoor courts makes it truly stand out. We're excited to continue building vibrant pickleball communities across Ohio and the U.S."

In addition to its best-in-class courts, PickleRage at Centerville will offer a wide range of programming, including leagues, lessons, clinics, and social events. Members and guests will benefit from advanced tech features for easy court bookings and check-ins, as well as a pro shop stocked with premium gear and apparel.

"We're building a brand that's redefining how people experience pickleball-and that starts with the right partners," said Eric O'Connor, VP of Franchise Development at PickleRage . "TJ and Kari are passionate about the sport and their community, and we're confident they'll create a dynamic, welcoming space in Centerville."

PickleRage at Centerville is part of a larger, nationwide expansion strategy as the brand continues to grow its presence in markets across the U.S. As pickleball's popularity surges, PickleRage is helping entrepreneurs capitalize on the momentum with a business model built for today's high-demand, high-energy environment. With pro-level CushionX courts, streamlined technology, and a strong emphasis on the local community, PickleRage delivers a playing experience that keeps members coming back. For franchisees, that generally means stronger retention, deeper engagement, and a proven model built for the fastest-growing sport in the country.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit

SOURCE PickleRage