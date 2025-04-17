Cogitate And Lenderdock Announce Partnership

ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a leading provider of award-winning technology for the Property and Casualty insurance industry, is excited to announce its new partnership with LenderDock, premier provider of online insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management.

Through this collaboration, Cogitate has integrated LenderDock's NOTiFiTM with DigitalEdge Billing, enabling seamless exchange of billing information with lending institutions. This integration streamlines a crucial aspect of the billing process ensuring mortgagees and lienholders receive timely billing notifications.

DigitalEdge Billing empowers customer service representatives with the flexibility to meet policyholders' unique billing needs, while LenderDock ensures that all billing statements reach lending institutions in real-time, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

"Demand for DigitalEdge Billing has surged over the past year, creating exciting opportunities to expand our ecosystem with innovative partners like LenderDock. They share our commitment to streamlining processes and enhancing the user experience," said Samir Salem, EVP of Customer Success, Cogitate.

"LenderDock is very excited about working together with Cogitate. This new partnership aligns perfectly with the mutual goal of streamlining system integrations that support workflow automation and operational efficiencies for today's insurer," shared Frank Eubank, CEO of LenderDock.

With a seamless policy platform integration, DigitalEdge Billing delivers unmatched policyholder visibility and advanced tools that transform billing and customer service into a competitive advantage. As part of Cogitate's expanding ecosystem, which includes data providers, digital payment solutions, and lienholder management, LenderDock brings even greater value to the platform.

About LenderDock

LenderDock Inc., with its headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the industry leader in automated lien holder process management services as well as online property and casualty insurance policy verification. Banks, lenders, and financial third parties can digitally verify and update home and car insurance-related data in real-time using the policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform. Learn more at

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, and program managers a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience. Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at .

SOURCE Cogitate

