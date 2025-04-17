Advania Iceland Selects Corero Network Security To Deliver Scalable Ddos Protection For Critical Infrastructure

LONDON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced a new partnership with Advania Iceland, part of Advania Group, one of Northern Europe's leading IT services providers. Under a three-year agreement, Corero will enhance the resilience of Advania's Icelandic infrastructure by delivering advanced DDoS mitigation capabilities. The deployment will ensure continuous service availability for Advania's enterprise and government customers, while also supporting compliance with national cybersecurity regulations.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to resilient, high-availability services. By enhancing its DDoS defense capabilities, Advania can pursue cost-effective connectivity strategies and offer greater assurance to customers operating in sensitive sectors. For Corero, the collaboration reinforces its growing presence in the Nordics and its role as a trusted enabler of secure, performance-driven infrastructure.

"For both Corero and Advania, service availability is mission-critical. Their customers - including national agencies and essential infrastructure - can't afford downtime. We're honored to support Advania in delivering the peace of mind their clients demand, and proud to be part of a partnership built on trust, resilience and shared values," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security.

"This product is something else! We implement many vendors, but seeing a product this mature is next level-both the software and the support from the professional team. We are amazed!" said Ólafur Helgi Haraldsson, Team Manager, Operational Solutions.

This collaboration is a strategic win for both companies. Advania gains an automated solution that ensures uptime, satisfies regulatory requirements and bolsters its competitive edge - helping retain critical customers and attract new ones. For Corero, the contract underscores its position as a key ally to service providers securing vital digital infrastructure across the region.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

About Advania

Headquartered in Stockholm, Advania is a leading IT services provider in Northern Europe with 5,500 employees across 53 locations in nine countries. We serve about 9,000 enterprise customers who operate globally, combining international capabilities with strong local presence in their home markets.

SOURCE Corero Network Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED