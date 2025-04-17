Alliant Credit Union Foundation Grants $108K To Boost AI And Digital Programs At Ridgewood High School

Funding will Provide AI Tools, Teacher Training, and Career Preparation for Students Pursuing Emerging Technology Fields

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To prepare students for the future, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation has awarded a $108,000 grant to Digital Leaders Now, the nonprofit that powers the Digital Leaders Academy at Ridgewood Community High School District 234, to support the implementation of innovative digital opportunity programs.

The initiative will begin rolling out in Spring 2025, with full program implementation for the 2025-2026 school year. The grant will help students gain critical digital skills, enhance career preparation opportunities at Ridgewood and beyond, and ensure teachers have the necessary resources to integrate technology into the classroom effectively.

"The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is committed to fostering educational opportunities that prepare students for the future," said Meredith Ritchie, President of The Alliant Credit Union Foundation. "By partnering with the Digital Leaders Academy, we are helping to bridge the digital divide and ensure that students in Ridgewood Community High School District 234 are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the evolving workforce."

The grant will support key initiatives, including:



Integration of AI Tools : Students will gain hands-on experience using AI and emerging technologies to enhance their learning and problem-solving skills.

Teacher Training & Development : Supporting professional development programs that empower educators with the tools and knowledge to incorporate digital learning strategies into their curriculum.

Digital Fluency Expansion : Enhancing student digital literacy and technology-based learning experiences to build a foundation for future careers. Career Readiness Programs : Preparing students for high-demand technology roles by connecting them with industry experts, mentorship opportunities, and real-world applications of digital skills.

Through this initiative, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation continues its mission of driving positive change in education by expanding access to technology and professional development resources.

"The Digital Leaders Academy is a testament to the power of partnership and community. With the support of Alliant, we're equipping students, teachers, and parents with the tools to thrive in the digital age, because when we invest in digital fluency, we unlock limitless potential," said Caroline Sanchez Crozier, Founder of Digital Leaders Now, an Illinois-based nonprofit, and creator of Digital Leaders Academy.

Ridgewood Community High School District 234 students will benefit from enhanced learning experiences, giving them a competitive edge in today's digital economy.

About Alliant Credit Union Foundation:

The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of communities by supporting initiatives that foster financial literacy, economic empowerment and access to essential resources. As the philanthropic arm of Alliant Credit Union, the Foundation partners with organizations that align with its mission to create opportunities for underserved populations, promote financial education and address the digital divide. Through strategic grants and community partnerships, The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact and helping individuals and families build a brighter financial future.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union

