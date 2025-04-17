ASSA ABLOY Acquires Pedestal PRO In The US

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Pedestal PRO, a US manufacturer of access control pedestals, bollards, and innovative mounting solutions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Pedestal PRO into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Pedestal PRO is an established innovator that seamlessly integrates design, architectural elements, and access control technology, and I am excited for them to be part of ASSA ABLOY," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Their product portfolio enhances our offering for electromechanical solutions and solidifies our position as a go-to partner for access control equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and security professionals."

Pedestal PRO was founded in 2002 and has some 50 employees. The main office and factory are located in Lindon, Utah, USA.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MUSD 11 (approx. MSEK 120) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: [email protected]

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4137435

The following files are available for download: