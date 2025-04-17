ATTORNEY JULIET SUSSMAN OF SUSSMAN & ASSOCIATES APPEARS On Iheartradio's DR. WENDY WALSH SHOW TO DISCUSS TIMESHARE CANCELLATION

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iHeartRadio Host, Dr. Wendy Walsh, and TimeShare Cancellation Expert, Juliet Sussman, Esq., discuss how TimeShares can lead to divorce.

"You'd think I was talking to a divorce lawyer," said Dr. Wendy Walsh during a recent radio interview. "In many ways Attorney Juliet Sussman functions as a marital savior with couples who are stuck in their TimeShare."

Sussman, who specializes in TimeShare Cancellation, explained to Dr. Wendy how tricks played on unsuspecting couples by many developers in the the 3-Trillion Dollar TimeShare Industry can plant the seeds of destruction in a marriage as early as the honeymoon or as late as a 50th Anniversary vacation, characterizing TimeShares as "life-long obligations wrapped in a pretty bow" sold to couples on holiday who are having the times of their lives but don't think of the ongoing financial commitment purchasing a timeshare entails.

"Most of our clients are couples at their wit's end, many are on the verge of divorce." Sussman told the doctor. "But we've been able to help thousands of couples out there."

According to attorney Sussman, the problem is often two fold: First, the enormous difficulty in getting out of an 'in-perpetuity' contract; and second, the fact that the decision to sign is often propelled by one partner and only conceded to by the other partner in order to 'go along to get along,' resulting in bitter resentment from the latter each month when the bill comes due.

"Even if you have a paid-in-full TimeShare, every year and sometimes more frequently than that you get these maintenance fees," Sussman said. And, if your timeshare is financed "They can be as high as several thousand per month." When asked by Dr. Wendy whether a TimeShare was an investment, Sussman is unequivocal. "I would never characterize TimeShares as an investment. They go for pennies on E-bay." When we investigated further, it appears many timeshare owners listing on E-Bay will even pay to be relieved of their TimeShare obligations.

To hear the entire interview, go to

Juliet Sussman is a Real Estate Attorney and Broker licensed as an Attorney in California and Nevada specializing in TimeShare Cancelation with offices in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Newport Beach, and Palm Springs.

SOURCE Sussman & Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED