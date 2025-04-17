Axcelis Announces Timing And Availability Of First Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call

BEVERLY, Mass., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS ), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Company will host a call the same day to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at , or by registering as a participant here:

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .

CONTACTS:

Axcelis Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED