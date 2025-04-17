Blazesoft Listed Among Top 15 On 2025 Best Workplacestm In Canada

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At Blazesoft, a great employee experience is a value-pinned success factor as it encompasses everyone's contribution to the organization, irrespective of their role, background, or time spent working there. Blazesoft is dedicated to promoting an inclusive and supportive workplace culture. With over 12 languages spoken company-wide and 55% of the workforce made up of women-including half of all senior leadership roles-Blazesoft doesn't just talk about representation; it embodies it. After the thorough and independent analysis, some standout scores were received: 98% for Integrity, 98% for Camaraderie and Team, 98for Corporate Image, and 98% overall employee satisfaction rate, exceeding the average 60% at a typical Canadian organization.

The competition process is stringent and employee-driven, relying on two key criteria: a significant portion of the total score derives from confidential employee survey responses, while the remainder is based on an in-depth review of the organization's culture. Great Place to Work's global research shows that all companies want a high-trust culture, so the way forward for organizations is to create psychologically safe workplaces, regardless of whether someone is on the front lines or sitting in a corner office. Much like the frontlines, Blazesoft keeps its departments agile and adaptable. In times of uncertainty, open two-way communication with leadership becomes especially important. So is a fundamental sense of caring among colleagues and employees' ability to bring their full selves to work.

"Being recognized by Great Place to Work® Canada, an organization that lists the best workplaces in Canada, is an honor that we deeply value, especially since it stems directly from our employees' feedback," said Mickey Blayvas, CEO of Blazesoft. "This acknowledgment underscores our ongoing devotion to cultivating a workplace baked-in camaraderie. We appreciate our Blazesoft community for their hard work and determination to serve our customers with the best quality and care."

For nearly a decade, Blazesoft has provided boutique services worldwide to well-known e-commerce and entertainment companies across the U.S. and Canada. As a B2B service provider, Blazesoft implements a tailored approach to manage user experience, compliance, and product innovation. Some of its most well-known customers operate social casinos in the U.S., including but not limited to Fortune Coins Casino , Zula Casino , Sportzino , and Yay Casino . One of its latest verticals includes being a service provider for OMG! Casino, a regulated real-money venture launching in the summer of 2025 in Ontario.

Blazesoft has grown to over 200 globally distributed employees with offices in Canada and Europe, reflecting continued expansion and a strong long-term presence.

To check out the complete 2025 results, visit Great Pace to Work® Best Workplaces in Canada.

To view and apply for open positions, visit Blazesoft Careers .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected worldwide for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our CertificationTM, Best WorkplacesTM Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft has established itself as a prominent service provider worldwide, providing bespoke services to well-known e-commerce and entertainment companies across North America. Blazesoft's services offer a tailored approach to manage user experience, compliance, and product innovation. Founded on a vision to deliver high-quality solutions as a B2B service provider, Blazesoft is committed to becoming the number one choice for partners by maintaining the highest standard of Integrity, adapting to modern-age technology, and providing innovative solutions. Check out the website at

