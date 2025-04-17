BMC Celebrates 2025 Solution Provider Partners Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The BMC Solution Provider Partner awards celebrate partners who demonstrate leadership in collaborating with BMC to drive innovation and transformation for customers. It's also important that they are showcasing excellence across the partner community through consistent growth and technical certifications.

BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Providers across the world are recognized across various categories, including regional awards for Partner of the Year, Digital Business Automation (DBA), Digital Service and Operations Management (DSOM), Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation (IZOT), and additional awards. Winners include:

Asia Pacific (APAC):



Region Partner of the Year: Integrated Global Solutions Limited

DBA Partner of the Year: PCCW Solutions Limited

DSOM Partner of the Year: PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika

IZOT Partner of the Year: Galaxy Software Services Corporation

Rising Partner of the Year: Kinsfolk Technology Private Limited

Distributor Partner of the Year: Beijing Com&Lan Tech. Corp. Ltd. Delivery Partner of the Year: Spot On Solutions Sdn. Bhd

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):



Region Partner of the Year: Materna Information & Communications SE

DBA Partner of the Year: Matrix IT Ltd.

DSOM Partner of the Year: MAGNOOS Information Systems LLC

IZOT Partner of the Year: VBT Yazılım A.S.

Rising Partner of the Year: Computacenter UK Ltd

Distributor Partner of the Year: New Island Technologies Delivery Partner of the Year: Materna Information & Communications SE

Latin America (LATAM):



Region Partner of the Year: TDI S.A.

DBA Partner of the Year: AIS Sistemas Avanzados de Informacion S.A. de C.V.

DSOM Partner of the Year: Quitze SA de CV

IZOT Partner of the Year: BB Tecnologia e Serviços

Rising Partner of the Year: Lotus ICT Empreendimentos SA Delivery Partner of the Year: Icaro Technologies Servicos e Comercio Ltda

North America (NA):



Region Partner of the Year: VPMA Global Services

DBA Partner of the Year: VPMA Global Services

DSOM Partner of the Year: NimbusNow LLC

IZOT Partner of the Year: Mainline Information Systems Incorporated

Rising Partner of the Year: Fusion Global Business Solutions

US Federal Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.

Distributor Partner of the Year: TD Synnex Delivery Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.

Global:



BMC Helix(SaaS) Partner of the Year: ITConcepts-Solutions GmbH

Hyperscalers (AWS) Marketplace Partner of the Year: Fusion Global Business Solutions

Hyperscalers (GCP) Marketplace Partner of the Year: Moviri S.p.A.

Early Adoption with Helix GPT Innovation Partner of the Year: CyberMAK Information Systems WLL

Innovation Partner of the Year: ANS Digital Transformation Limited

AIOps Partner of the Year: BASISTEK Information Technologies Inc.

New Logo Partner of the Year: Fourth Dimension Systems

MarketZone Partner of the Year: Sentry Software Rising Delivery Partner of the Year: IONE TEAM SL

BMC Solution Provider Program

BMC's robust partner ecosystem includes more than 650 organizations, which also covers distributors and resellers, and extends the reach of BMC solutions and increases their value to our mutual customers. The company continues to transform its partner landscape to create a robust set of collaborations covering a modern network of product integration, market influence, hyper-scaler and marketplace alliances, vertical partners, global outsourcers and integrators, resellers and distributors, and OEM relationships.

"Our partners are a powerful extension of BMC, and we're proud to celebrate their innovation, expertise, and relentless commitment to customer success," said Paul Cant, chief revenue officer at BMC. "As we move into this exciting new chapter with BMC and BMC Helix, our partner ecosystem will continue to play a critical role in accelerating digital transformation for our customers around the world."

The BMC award program follows recent prestigious honors that BMC received from CRN, including a 5-star rating in the 2025 Partner Program guide for the 19th consecutive year and recognition in the 2025 Channel Chief list.

