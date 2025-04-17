BMC Celebrates 2025 Solution Provider Partners Of The Year
BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Providers across the world are recognized across various categories, including regional awards for Partner of the Year, Digital Business Automation (DBA), Digital Service and Operations Management (DSOM), Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation (IZOT), and additional awards. Winners include:
Asia Pacific (APAC):
-
Region Partner of the Year: Integrated Global Solutions Limited
DBA Partner of the Year: PCCW Solutions Limited
DSOM Partner of the Year: PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika
IZOT Partner of the Year: Galaxy Software Services Corporation
Rising Partner of the Year: Kinsfolk Technology Private Limited
Distributor Partner of the Year: Beijing Com&Lan Tech. Corp. Ltd.
Delivery Partner of the Year: Spot On Solutions Sdn. Bhd
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):
-
Region Partner of the Year: Materna Information & Communications SE
DBA Partner of the Year: Matrix IT Ltd.
DSOM Partner of the Year: MAGNOOS Information Systems LLC
IZOT Partner of the Year: VBT Yazılım A.S.
Rising Partner of the Year: Computacenter UK Ltd
Distributor Partner of the Year: New Island Technologies
Delivery Partner of the Year: Materna Information & Communications SE
Latin America (LATAM):
-
Region Partner of the Year: TDI S.A.
DBA Partner of the Year: AIS Sistemas Avanzados de Informacion S.A. de C.V.
DSOM Partner of the Year: Quitze SA de CV
IZOT Partner of the Year: BB Tecnologia e Serviços
Rising Partner of the Year: Lotus ICT Empreendimentos SA
Delivery Partner of the Year: Icaro Technologies Servicos e Comercio Ltda
North America (NA):
-
Region Partner of the Year: VPMA Global Services
DBA Partner of the Year: VPMA Global Services
DSOM Partner of the Year: NimbusNow LLC
IZOT Partner of the Year: Mainline Information Systems Incorporated
Rising Partner of the Year: Fusion Global Business Solutions
US Federal Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.
Distributor Partner of the Year: TD Synnex
Delivery Partner of the Year: Gunnison Consulting Group Inc.
Global:
-
BMC Helix(SaaS) Partner of the Year: ITConcepts-Solutions GmbH
Hyperscalers (AWS) Marketplace Partner of the Year: Fusion Global Business Solutions
Hyperscalers (GCP) Marketplace Partner of the Year: Moviri S.p.A.
Early Adoption with Helix GPT Innovation Partner of the Year: CyberMAK Information Systems WLL
Innovation Partner of the Year: ANS Digital Transformation Limited
AIOps Partner of the Year: BASISTEK Information Technologies Inc.
New Logo Partner of the Year: Fourth Dimension Systems
MarketZone Partner of the Year: Sentry Software
Rising Delivery Partner of the Year: IONE TEAM SL
BMC Solution Provider Program
BMC's robust partner ecosystem includes more than 650 organizations, which also covers distributors and resellers, and extends the reach of BMC solutions and increases their value to our mutual customers. The company continues to transform its partner landscape to create a robust set of collaborations covering a modern network of product integration, market influence, hyper-scaler and marketplace alliances, vertical partners, global outsourcers and integrators, resellers and distributors, and OEM relationships.
"Our partners are a powerful extension of BMC, and we're proud to celebrate their innovation, expertise, and relentless commitment to customer success," said Paul Cant, chief revenue officer at BMC. "As we move into this exciting new chapter with BMC and BMC Helix, our partner ecosystem will continue to play a critical role in accelerating digital transformation for our customers around the world."
The BMC award program follows recent prestigious honors that BMC received from CRN, including a 5-star rating in the 2025 Partner Program guide for the 19th consecutive year and recognition in the 2025 Channel Chief list.
About BMC
BMC empowers 86% of the Forbes Global 50 to accelerate business value faster than humanly possible. Our industry-leading portfolio unlocks human and machine potential to drive business growth, innovation, and sustainable success. BMC does this in a simple and optimized way by connecting people, systems, and data that power the world's largest organizations so they can seize a competitive advantage.
