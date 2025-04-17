Book An Author Joins Prestigious Gold House Ventures Founder Fellowship To Transform Access To Authentic Storytelling

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Book an Author, a tech-driven marketplace simplifying author discovery, event booking, book fairs, and bulk sales, has been chosen to participate in the 2025 Gold House Ventures Founder Fellowship In partnership with New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). This highly selective program provides exceptional diverse-led startups with mentorship, funding opportunities, and strategic resources to accelerate growth.

Book an Author is revolutionizing traditional publishing by making authentic storytelling more accessible. The platform empowers educators and event organizers with time-saving tools to bring authentic storytelling experiences to their communities while creating new revenue streams for authors and publishers.

"As someone with experience in both education and publishing, I've witnessed the challenges schools face connecting with authors and the difficulties writers encounter reaching audiences," said Yobe Qiu, CEO and Co-Founder of Book an Author. "Through this fellowship with Gold House and NYCEDC, we're gaining invaluable mentorship to address these pain points systemically."

Serena Li, COO and Co-Founder, added: "This fellowship arrives at a crucial growth stage for our company. Becoming a Gold House Ventures Founder Fellow connects us with a powerful community that shares our vision for democratizing access to diverse stories. Their support will help us scale responsibly while maintaining our commitment to equity in the literary world."

The Gold House Ventures Founder Fellowship is renowned for identifying and accelerating the most promising diverse-led startups. Book an Author's selection recognizes its potential to reshape the literary landscape through technology.

About Book an Author

Book an Author is a tech-powered marketplace that simplifies connecting with authors for school visits, speaking engagements, and bulk book purchases. To learn more, visit

About Gold House Ventures

Gold House Ventures (GHV) invests in early stage Asian Pacific founded startups, which produced one-third of unicorns in the last two decades and one-half of IPOs in the last two years. GHV's in-house accelerator has graduated 115+ startups that have raised $2b since 2020; placed 100+ multicultural board members and advisors at startups; and convened the world's leading celebrities, creative franchises, and promotional opportunities to help its portfolio build and scale. To learn more, please visit

SOURCE Book An Author

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED