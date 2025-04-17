MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its fourth year, the 2025 Best Senior Living ratings from U.S. News evaluated over 3,800 communities in the United States. Communities are evaluated on several criteria, including resident and family members' satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value and other services and amenities.

Brightview Senior Living Honored on U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living Ratings for 2025

"At Brightview, we continue to drive the importance of maintaining happy, engaged associates which in turn, creates happy and engaged residents," said Brightview Senior Living President and CEO Doug Dollenberg, Jr. "This remarkable recognition, awarded to over 90 percent of our communities, is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our associates. Their commitment to supporting not only our residents but also one another is what truly sets Brightview apart. Today and every day, we proudly celebrate the passion and hard work of our more than 6,000 associates who bring joy, vibrancy and a spirit of celebration to our communities."

U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Senior Living" only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard , reflecting the viewpoints from more than 450,000 consumer surveys. Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a "Best" rating.

"Choosing a senior living community is a big life decision for older adults and their loved ones. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings offer families a data-driven search tool, providing transparent and comprehensive assessments of quality," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, reflecting their unwavering dedication to resident well-being and satisfaction."

Brightview proudly operates in eight states, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care – Wellspring VillageTM– creating a personalized and hospitable approach to senior living. This accolade comes on the heels of Brightview's inclusion on the annual Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine's 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, representing the only senior living company on the list.

About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning, vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring VillageTM, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each of our Brightview Senior Living communities focuses on five elements of wellness which we call SPICE. Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Our amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

About the U.S. News & World Report : U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

