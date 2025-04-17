Calcimedica Announces Presentations At Upcoming Medical Meetings

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALC ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2025 being held May 3-6 in San Diego, CA, and the participation of Sudarshan Hebbar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CalciMedica, in both an oral presentation and a panel discussion at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) 3rd Acute Kidney Injury: From Bench to Bedside Conference being held May 4-7 in Leesburg, VA.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation at DDW 2025

Presentation Title: Patients with Acute Pancreatitis (AP) and Accompanying Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS) Have a Larger Volume of Distribution Compared to Healthy Volunteers

Presenter: Kenneth A. Stauderman, Ph.D., co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of CalciMedica

Session Title: Clinical Acute Pancreatitis: Management

Session Date and Time: Saturday, May 3, 12:30-1:30 p.m. PT

Oral Presentation at ASN 3rd Acute Kidney Injury: From Bench to Bedside Conference

Presentation Title: Experiences with AKI Clinical Trial Design

Presenter: Sudarshan Hebbar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CalciMedica

Session Title: Session 5: Clinical Trials and Drug Discovery – Part 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 6, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET

Panel Discussion at ASN 3rd Acute Kidney Injury: From Bench to Bedside Conference

Panel Title: Session 3: Roundtable Discussions - Non-Academic Careers in Science

CalciMedica Participant: Sudarshan Hebbar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CalciMedica

Panel Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 4:00-4:30 p.m. ET

The posters will be available following the sessions on the Medical Events & Presentations section of CalciMedica's IR website at .

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate AuxoraTM has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica has announced data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066 ) in patients with acute pancreatitis (AP) and accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). The Company has also completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA – NCT04345614 ) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797 ) in patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA – NCT04195347 ) in pediatric patients with asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT). CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Argot Partners

[email protected]

(212) 600-1902

