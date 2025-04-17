CGI Advantage® First ERP Solution To Achieve Govramp Authorized Status

FAIRFAX, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced that its CGI Advantage® Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution has obtained GovRAMP Authorized status. As the first and only ERP solution to receive this designation, GovRAMP-authorized CGI Advantage offers a simplified, independent, and trusted solution that ensures government systems meet the most rigorous security standards.

The State of Arizona served as the government sponsor for this important GovRAMP authorization, providing essential support in ensuring that CGI Advantage ERP complies with the highest standards for cybersecurity.

"Cybersecurity remains a top priority across the nation, and to fulfill our duty to guard the privacy of those we serve, governments are prioritizing the protection of their data and systems. GovRAMP provides governments with the assurance that authorized providers like CGI are meeting best-in-class cybersecurity standards," said J.R. Sloan, Arizona State CIO and President of GovRAMP Board of Directors.

GovRAMP certification simplifies security verification for public sector organizations by providing a common and robust method for validating cloud security providers. With this designation, CGI Advantage ERP aims to ensure that government agencies can confidently meet evolving regulatory requirements while safeguarding sensitive data such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), and Payment Card Industry (PCI) data.

With the key benefit of simplified security assurance, GovRAMP certification provides government clients with independent validation that CGI Advantage ERP complies with security standards established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) while offering streamlined compliance and data security.

"Agencies can now reduce complexities in managing third-party risk, enabling faster adoption of secure cloud technologies," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services of Government Solutions, CGI. "Citizens and government officials can rest assured that sensitive data is now more secure against evolving cyber threats."

CGI Advantage ERP has long been a pioneer in public sector solutions, achieving several firsts: the first ERP designed specifically for government; the first ERP to be deployed in both FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorized environments; and now, the first ERP to achieve GovRAMP Authorized status. These accomplishments solidify CGI's commitment to setting new benchmarks in delivering secure, innovative technology outcomes for the public sector.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi/advantage .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services companies in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

