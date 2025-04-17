Events Acquires Iconic La Jolla Concours D'elegance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Events and the La Jolla Historical Society, both based on Prospect Street in La Jolla, California, are proud neighbors with a shared dedication to the longstanding mission and vision of the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance. United by a commitment to the community, both organizations work together to ensure the event continues to benefit and enrich La Jolla for years to come. The La Jolla Concours d'Elegance will now have access to enhanced infrastructure and operational support, including streamlined ticketing, sponsorship, and marketing tools, improved digital engagement, and optimized operations. As the event continues to scale, Events's platform will make it easier than ever for attendees, sponsors, and partners to connect with the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance-ensuring a smoother experience and laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

"The La Jolla Concours d'Elegance is a truly iconic event in the automotive world, and we are honored to help power its next chapter," said Mitch Thrower, 31-year La Jolla resident, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Events. "After 19 years of visionary leadership by Co-Chairs Michael Dorvillier and Robert Kerner, and the tireless efforts of the dedicated volunteer committee, the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance has become a world-class event. We're committed to carrying this legacy forward-growing its impact, making every visit memorable, and keeping it a vital part of La Jolla for years to come."

The La Jolla Historical Society, which has long stewarded the event, will continue to play a key guiding role and will remain the primary charitable beneficiary. The event's dedicated volunteer committee and Co-Chairs Michael Dorvillier and Robert Kerner will remain in place, maintaining the passion, authenticity, and quality that have defined the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance since its inception. Proceeds from the La Jolla Concours d'Elegance to date have enabled the La Jolla Historical Society to expand its service to the community through its free exhibitions and public programs, deepening the connection between the event and the local community.

Dorvillier commented, "As Chairman of the La Jolla Concours D'Elegance, I am incredibly proud of the dedicated team of volunteers who work to bring this event to life each year. Our goal was to create one of the top Concours in the United States while celebrating and supporting both the car culture community and the vibrant, unique community of La Jolla, CA. Thanks to the horsepower provided by Events, we can continue this journey and ensure the event's success while also supporting our charity, The La Jolla Historical Society. Together, we are preserving the rich history of La Jolla while celebrating the passion for automotive excellence."

"We're thrilled that this partnership will allow the Concours to continue to thrive and benefit both the community of La Jolla and the La Jolla Historical Society. We're grateful to Events for their commitment to making this event a continued success," said La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart.

Celebrating nearly two decades, the 2025 event will be held from April 25 – 27 at the picturesque shores of La Jolla, offering an unforgettable weekend of luxury, nostalgia, and world-class design for everyone - from seasoned collectors and automotive enthusiasts to those discovering the beauty of classic cars for the first time.

"Our team has been working for months alongside the La Jolla Historical Society and the amazing Concours volunteers on this year's event," added Events Executive Producer Paul Thornton. "To date, all sponsorships are sold out, all hospitality suites are sold out, and ticket sales are well ahead of any prior year – setting up this year's Concours for its best year ever."

This announcement comes at an exciting time for Events as its continues its expansion into the California festival and events landscape, building on a series of recent strategic acquisitions that have included the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival and the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival . Events is poised to further elevate its influence in the region, offering cutting-edge event technology and services to both longstanding and emerging events.

Events is preparing for its potential public debut following its previously announced business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp. II (OTCQX: CNDA ), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which is expected to close in 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

About Events

Events powers a two-sided marketplace and platform that helps passionate individuals create, promote, discover, and enjoy events. Events 's platform helps event organizers seamlessly execute their events and allows event goers to discover, interact, and transact with the events they love. The Company offers a robust ecosystem that supports millions of event creators worldwide, catering to various interests. From the prestigious All-In Summit, the world's leading podcast for business, technology, and investing, to the to the Rise Festival launching lantern in the Mojave Dessert outside of Las Vegas, the event calendar on NewYork, the transformative Archangel Summit, and movie experiences at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa-Events technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.

About La Jolla Concours d'Elegance

Recognized globally as one of the finest classic automobile showcases, the La Jolla Concours consistently draws discerning car enthusiasts from around the world. The 19th Annual La Jolla Concours proceeds will go towards the La Jolla Historical Society, which preserves the rich history of the village of La Jolla. In addition to the La Jolla Historical Society, the La Jolla Concours benefits several additional local community non-profit partners each year. For more information, to obtain a registration form, or to purchase tickets to the featured weekend events, please visit .

