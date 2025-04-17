Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market To Grow At 15.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Emerging blood-based diagnostics and disease-modifying therapeutics set to revolutionize Alzheimer's disease market, addressing public health crisis and economic burden." BOSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCC Research reveals in its new report, Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets , the market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics is expected to grow from $9.7 billion in 2024 to $19.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2024 to 2029. Rising prevalence of AD is driving demand for treatments and diagnostics. This in-depth analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the global market for AD diagnostics and therapeutics. It focuses on biomarker tests for AD while excluding cognitive tests and neuroimaging methods. The diagnostics market is segmented by test type and region. In the therapeutics segment, the report covers only pharmacological treatments, excluding alternative treatments and off-label drugs used for managing non-cognitive symptoms like agitation and depression. The therapeutics market is segmented by purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage, and region. Advancements in AD diagnostics and treatments are occurring at a rapid pace. New biomarkers and imaging technologies are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses while emerging drug therapies aim to slow disease progression. As of November 1, 2024, over 20 novel compounds were in Phase 3 development, and their advancement is expected to drive significant market growth. This report provides essential information for AD diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry stakeholders, highlighting market trends and opportunities. Factors Driving the Market: Increasing cases: The number of people with Alzheimer's is rising, driving demand for treatments and diagnostics. High unmet needs : There are limited effective treatments, creating a need for better options. Focus on biomarkers : Biomarkers help in early diagnosis and drug development, improving treatment outcomes. Investment in neuroscience : More funding is going into neuroscience research to develop new treatments. Public awareness : Increased awareness and early diagnosis improve patient care and management. Late-stage drug trials : Many drugs are in late-stage trials, promising new and effective treatments soon. Request a sample copy of the global market for Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $9.0 billion Market size forecast $19.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 15.1% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Diagnostic test type, therapeutics purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China and Japan Market drivers

Growing incidence of Alzheimer's disease

High unmet needs

Growing focus on biomarkers in diagnosis and drug development

Increasing investments in neuroscience

Growing public awareness and early diagnosis of AD Large number of drugs in late-stage clinical trials

Compelling Facts:



As of November 2024, half of the AD treatments in phase 3 trials are small molecules designed to modify the disease.

Several drugs already on the market for other conditions are being tested for AD. As of November 2024, neurotransmitter receptors are the most common focus in clinical trials.

Emerging Startups

AgeneBio, Inc. : The company is investigating AGB101 (levetiracetam) in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials to treat hippocampal overactivity and assess its ability to control the progression of Alzheimer's dementia. Currently, no treatments have shown these benefits.

Diadem srl : The company's AlzoSure Predict, a blood biomarker test for AD screening/ detection has received CE-IVD and BDD by the U.S. FDA.

Questions Addressed:

. The global AD diagnostics and therapeutics market was estimated at around $9.0 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $19.6 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.. An in-depth analysis of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, including historical data and market projection on sales by diagnostic test type, therapeutics purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage, and region.. The therapeutics type segment is anticipated to dominate the market.. The therapeutics segment is the fastest-growing market.

Market Leaders:



ABBVIE INC.

ALPHA COGNITION

ALZPATH INC.

AUROBINDO PHARMA

BIOGEN

C2N DIAGNOSTICS

CORIUM LLC.

DIADEM SRL

EISAI CO. LTD.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

H.U. GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

LILLY

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC.

Related Reports:

Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market : This report covers various drug types like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. It examines market revenues by cancer type, including lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. The report also breaks down market revenue by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). It includes profiles of market players, competitive landscape, pipeline, and patent analysis and discusses the market's driving and restraining factors.

Global Markets for Generic Drugs : This report focuses on small molecule drugs and biosimilars, highlighting national markets and emerging trends. The report also discusses market drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape, including sales and rankings of major competitors. The market is segmented by region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World. Market estimates are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues.

Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information or any of these reports or to make a purchase, please contact [email protected] .

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected] ,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo:

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED