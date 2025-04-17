Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market To Grow At 15.1% CAGR
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$9.0 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$19.6 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 15.1% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Diagnostic test type, therapeutics purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China and Japan
|
Market drivers
|
Compelling Facts:
-
As of November 2024, half of the AD treatments in phase 3 trials are small molecules designed to modify the disease.
Several drugs already on the market for other conditions are being tested for AD.
As of November 2024, neurotransmitter receptors are the most common focus in clinical trials.
Emerging Startups
AgeneBio, Inc. : The company is investigating AGB101 (levetiracetam) in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials to treat hippocampal overactivity and assess its ability to control the progression of Alzheimer's dementia. Currently, no treatments have shown these benefits.
Diadem srl : The company's AlzoSure Predict, a blood biomarker test for AD screening/ detection has received CE-IVD and BDD by the U.S. FDA.
Questions Addressed:What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market?
. The global AD diagnostics and therapeutics market was estimated at around $9.0 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $19.6 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. Which segments are covered in the report?
. An in-depth analysis of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, including historical data and market projection on sales by diagnostic test type, therapeutics purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage, and region. Which type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?
. The therapeutics type segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Which market is growing fastest among all?
. The therapeutics segment is the fastest-growing market.
Market Leaders:
-
ABBVIE INC.
ALPHA COGNITION
ALZPATH INC.
AUROBINDO PHARMA
BIOGEN
C2N DIAGNOSTICS
CORIUM LLC.
DIADEM SRL
EISAI CO. LTD.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
H.U. GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
LILLY
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC.
Related Reports:
Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market : This report covers various drug types like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. It examines market revenues by cancer type, including lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. The report also breaks down market revenue by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). It includes profiles of market players, competitive landscape, pipeline, and patent analysis and discusses the market's driving and restraining factors.
Global Markets for Generic Drugs : This report focuses on small molecule drugs and biosimilars, highlighting national markets and emerging trends. The report also discusses market drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape, including sales and rankings of major competitors. The market is segmented by region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World. Market estimates are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues.
