Hampton University President Appoints Robert Pompey As Chief Financial Officer

Strategic Expansion of Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Build a Future-Ready Campus

HAMPTON, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced the appointment of Robert Pompey, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President for Business and Finance. Pompey will report directly to the president, overseeing all personnel and functions within the Office of Business Affairs & Finance.

"Robert's track record of delivering transformative change to organizations by leveraging technology to drive automation, lowering costs, and improving infrastructure will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our commitment to a safe, healthy, and thriving campus-one that fosters both living and learning at the highest level," said Hampton University President Williams. "His leadership will be instrumental in financing our future, supporting our dedicated faculty and staff, and enhancing the facilities that make Hampton University the best environment for student success."

Prior to joining Hampton, Pompey served as Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance at North Carolina A&T State University for nearly two decades. While there, he led initiatives that strengthened the university's financial position, improved operational efficiencies, and supported major capital projects.

Pompey, who holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina A&T State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University, brings experience in managing complex financial portfolios and securing strategic funding across roles in higher education and the private sector which will play a key role in advancing Hampton University's mission and growth trajectory.

As CFO, Pompey will oversee the university's financial operations, including budgeting, investments, financial reporting, and long-term fiscal strategy in addition to providing oversight over human resources, facilities, and public safety. His leadership will be crucial in strengthening financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and strategic expansion.

Pompey steps into this role at a pivotal time for Hampton University, as the institution continues its financial momentum and campus modernization efforts. Recent projects, including the renovation of the historic steam plant, upgrades to 13 residence halls, and the expansion of 100G high-speed internet infrastructure, underscore Hampton's commitment to providing a world-class academic environment and student experience.

Pompey's expertise aligns with the university's commitment to advancing institutional resilience, expanding research opportunities, and fostering a future-ready learning environment. His leadership will play a vital role in executing long-term financial planning that supports academic excellence and student success.

Under President Williams' leadership, Hampton has maintained a steadfast focus on financial health and infrastructure improvements, positioning the university for continued success in research, student development, and institutional growth. Pompey's leadership will be integral to sustaining this progress and identifying new opportunities for innovation and strategic investment.

"I'm honored to join Hampton University, an institution with a storied legacy of academic excellence and leadership," said Pompey. "I look forward to working alongside President Williams, the Board of Trustees, and the university community to ensure Hampton's financial strength and continued success."

ABOUT HAMPTON UNIVERSITY

Hampton University is a Carnegie R2-designated research institution, recognized for its groundbreaking research in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity. Contributing $530 million annually to the regional and Commonwealth of Virginia economies, Hampton plays a vital role in driving economic development while championing diversity, inclusion, and opportunity. The university was recently named one of the "Best Colleges in America" by Money Magazine and recognized as the "Best Private College" by Coastal Virginia.

Founded in 1868, Hampton University is a close-knit community of learners and educators, representing 44 states and 32 territories, committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship. Visit: .

SOURCE Hampton University

