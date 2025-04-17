MSC Income Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF ) ("MSC Income" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter 2025 results on Monday, May 12, 2025 after the financial markets close. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.(1)

By Phone: Dial 412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415

and using the access code 13752815#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Please log in at least

10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's

website shortly after the call and will be accessible until the date of the Company's earnings release for the next quarter.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

The Company ( ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. The Company's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The Company seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. The Company also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, the Company has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solution provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. The Company's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. The Company's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

ABOUT MSC ADVISER I, LLC

MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSCA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Street that is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. MSCA serves as the investment adviser and administrator of the Company in addition to several other advisory clients.

Endnotes

(1) No information contained on the Company's website or disclosed on the May 13, 2025 conference call, including the webcast and the archived versions, is incorporated by reference in this press release or any of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and you should not consider that information to be part of this press release or any other such filing.

Contacts:

MSC Income Fund, Inc.

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Cory E. Gilbert, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / [email protected]

Zach Vaughan / [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE MSC Income Fund, Inc.

