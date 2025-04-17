MSC Income Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
By Phone:
Dial 412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415
By Webcast:
Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Please log in at least
ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.
The Company ( ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. The Company's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The Company seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. The Company also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, the Company has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solution provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. The Company's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. The Company's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.
ABOUT MSC ADVISER I, LLC
MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSCA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Street that is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. MSCA serves as the investment adviser and administrator of the Company in addition to several other advisory clients.
Contacts:
MSC Income Fund, Inc.
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]
Cory E. Gilbert, CFO, [email protected]
713-350-6000
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / [email protected]
Zach Vaughan / [email protected]
713-529-6600
