Neuron7 Appoints Genesys CSO Larry Shurtz To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As CSO at Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, Shurtz leads the company's global go-to-market strategies, including commercial activities, field sales, the partner ecosystem and demand generation. Prior to Genesys, Shurtz was the Chief Revenue Officer at Confluent, where he grew revenue more than 60%. Previously Shurtz spent a decade at Salesforce, where he led a 1,300-person team to $2.1 billion in revenue.

"Larry's background and strategic insight perfectly align with Neuron7's mission," said Neuron7 CEO Niken Patel. "His leadership, developed at some of the world's most influential companies, will be instrumental in helping Neuron7 deliver breakthrough growth and exceptional customer outcomes."

"Service organizations are under significant pressure to deliver growth and profits while staying ahead of rising customer expectations, necessitating new AI-driven approaches focused on helping people resolve issues," said Shurtz. "I've been impressed with Neuron7's ability to deliver significant value and impact for their customers and look forward to helping them execute on their vision for resolution intelligence."

Shurtz joins Neuron7's impressive list of advisors and investors, including Nexus Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, and Keith Block, former co-CEO of Salesforce whose Smith Point Capital led the company's recent $55 million Series B funding round.

Neuron7 recently received the Service Council 2024 Global Service Innovation Award and counts several Fortune 1000 as customers. The company's approach to AI-driven service transformation is improving service operations and delivering tangible business benefits. Companies leveraging Neuron7 are achieving 90+% AI resolution accuracy, 46% faster case resolution times and millions of dollars in service cost savings.

About Neuron7

Neuron7 is the leader in Service Resolution Intelligence, helping customers achieve 90%+ resolution accuracy faster. By bringing together knowledge from thousands of people, vast data sources and interactions across your service environment, Neuron7 creates a Smart Resolution Hub. AI guides your teams through the best next steps with turn-by-turn guidance in your CRM, chat or other existing workflow. Customers resolve issues faster, the first time and get answers in seconds. Neuron7's solutions are purpose-built for complex service environments, including medical devices, high tech and industrial equipment, providing a single system of intelligence across self-service, call centers, technical support, field service and engineering. Neuron7 is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Smith Point Capital and ServiceNow Ventures. Learn more at neuron7.

