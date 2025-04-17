MENAFN - PR Newswire) B-cell cancers, including CLL and SLL, are a group of malignancies affecting lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell crucial to immune function. These cancers impact thousands , with CLL being the most common adult leukemia in the U.S. This retrospective descriptive analysis will review more than 700 patient charts to identify real-world treatment patterns.

nference and BeiGene Collaborate to Drive New B-Cell Cancer Research.

"Through this collaboration with BeiGene, we aim to uncover valuable real-world insights into treatment patterns and outcomes, helping refine clinical practices," said Dr. Venky Soundararajan, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at inference. "Our goal is to generate a comprehensive view of real-world outcomes that enhances clinical decisions, leading to more effective, personalized care for patients with CLL, SLL, and other B-cell malignancies."

About nference

nference is unlocking the potential of healthcare data with AI, delivering real-world evidence, insights, and solutions informed by the most comprehensive multimodal data across all therapeutic areas. Our extensive de-identified, longitudinal data includes decades of clinical notes along with rich patient histories, vitals, lab tests, radiology images, digital pathology, genomics, and electrophysiology waveforms. Our federated data platform, comprised of premier healthcare organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Duke Health, Banner Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Emory Healthcare, enables advanced research and custom AI model development. With unprecedented access to data from over 40 million patient journeys, our partners can accelerate target discovery, optimize clinical trial design, and enhance lifecycle management. Follow nference on LinkedIn . Visit us at .

