Northstar Announces Expected Timing Of Reporting 2024 Annual Results And Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

CALGARY, AB, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF ) (" Northstar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to file its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ at before market open on April 23, 2025. These documents will also be available on the Company's website at .

The Company will host a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on April 23, 2025 at 15:00 MDT / 17:00 EDT. Details are provided below.

Title: Northstar Clean Technologies 2024 Annual Financial Results

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 15:00 MDT / 17:00 EDT

Registration:

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

Planet MicroCap Showcase, Las Vegas; Paris Hotel & Casino, April 22-24, 2025

Additionally, Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO, will be attending and presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase. Details are as follows:



Northstar Clean Technologies will be located at booth # 616 in the Exhibition Hall;

Mr. Mills' presentation will occur on Wednesday, April 23 at 13:30 MDT, Track 4: Loire Room;

Live webcast link: Link to register:

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on .

For further information about Northstar, please visit .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) Northstar's intention to file annual documents by a certain date, (ii) Northstar's plans to reprocess used shingles into their component parts in the inaugural commercial facility in Calgary, (iii) Northstar's belief to grow a much larger enterprise; and (iv) Northstar's ability to become a leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including: risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company; inability of the Company to execute on its business plans; the Company may require additional financing which may not be obtainable or on favourable terms; economic uncertainty; and the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

