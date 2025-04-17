Pinpoint Predictive Achieves Independent Fairness Certification, Setting The Standard For Responsible AI In Insurance

Certification by ZwillGen's AI Division Marks a Major Milestone in Ethical, Unbiased Risk Selection for P&C Insurers

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Predictive , an actuarial AI platform for property and casualty insurers, empowers carriers to quantify risk and predict loss ratios earlier and more accurately than traditional methods-supporting more profitable underwriting decisions, has achieved a major milestone in ethical AI with its recent fairness certification from ZwillGen's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division . This independent certification underscores Pinpoint's commitment to providing transparent, bias-free AI solutions that meet the highest standards of compliance and ethical integrity.

ZwillGen, a renowned law firm specializing in technology and privacy law, offers advanced AI bias testing-an increasingly essential service as regulatory scrutiny intensifies across the insurance sector. By partnering with ZwillGen, Pinpoint demonstrates a proactive approach to responsible AI, ensuring its models are fair, compliant, and aligned with evolving industry guidelines.

The certification process involved a rigorous audit of Pinpoint's actuarial loss prediction model, focusing on disparate impact and proxy testing across demographic groups, including race, gender, and age. ZwillGen's AI Division applied standards from key frameworks, including the NAIC Model Bulletin on AI in Insurance (2023), the New York Department of Financial Services AI Circular (2024), and the Colorado AI Act, ensuring that Pinpoint's technology adheres to recognized guidelines for bias detection, risk controls, and transparency.

"This certification validates our commitment to developing AI tools insurers can trust to deliver both precision and fairness," said Scott Ham, CEO of Pinpoint Predictive. "By actively aligning our technology with the industry's most rigorous standards, we're giving insurers the confidence to adopt AI solutions that enhance compliance, improve decision-making, and drive competitive advantage."

This achievement further solidifies Pinpoint Predictive's position as a premier AI partner for insurers navigating the complexities of AI governance and compliance. By integrating fairness into its core technology, Pinpoint enhances trust, improves decision-making, and supports insurers in meeting evolving regulatory demands.

About Pinpoint Predictive, Inc.

Pinpoint Predictive provides P&C insurers the earliest and most accurate loss predictions and risk scores to fast-track profitable growth. Unlike traditional methods, Pinpoint's platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence, proprietary behavioral economics data, and trillions of individual behavioral predictors to help insurers identify the risk costs associated with customers and prospects.

About ZwillGen

ZwillGen is a boutique law firm specializing in technology and privacy law. Founded in 2010, the firm now has more than forty attorneys spread across four offices in Washington, DC, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. ZwillGen provides strategic legal counsel to some of the most innovative companies in the world, with a focus on delivering practical and effective legal solutions. The firm is dedicated to helping its clients navigate complex technology and data-related legal and regulatory challenges through innovative approaches designed to prioritize and drive client success.

