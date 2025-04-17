Porter Capital Delivers $3.5M Contractor Financing To Fuel Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The contractor financing need was particularly complex due to an active ownership transition. The incoming owners needed liquidity to maintain momentum and ensure operational stability during the transition. The founder of a pipeline project management platform and longtime client referred the company to Porter Capital . He recognized Porter's ability to move quickly and solve complex challenges, qualities that made them the right fit for the situation.

A representative from the new ownership group shared, "We explored several options for contractor financing, but after careful consideration, we chose Porter Capital. From start to finish, every aspect of working with their team exceeded our expectations. Since receiving contractor financing, our revenue has grown from $2 to 3 million annually to over $6 million in six months. Partnering with Porter Capital has truly been a game-changer for our business."

Despite the deal complexity, Porter Capital moved quickly and coordinated both ownership groups to structure receivables-based financing. The $3.5 million contractor financing solution enabled continued growth and ensured a smooth ownership transition.

"All participants in the deal negotiations were forthright and ready to get the deal done," said Andy Dillard, SVP and Business Development Officer at Porter Capital. "This allowed us to deliver critical contractor financing quickly and keep the company's forward momentum."

This deal is a testament to Porter Capital's flexibility, creativity, and speed, supporting clients in times of growth, transition, and opportunity. With the right financing partner, even complex deals can move quickly and with confidence.

About Porter Capital

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. The company provides working capital solutions to businesses nationwide across various industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has funded billions since its inception. It offers Invoice Factoring and Asset-Based Credit Lines of up to $25 million. Over the years, Porter Capital has expanded its services to include a specialized transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. Porter continues growing by offering fast, personalized working capital solutions backed by dedicated customer service. To learn more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can support your business, call 1-888-865-7678 , email [email protected] , or visit .

