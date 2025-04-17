Powered Research Announces Launch Of Oncology Preclinical Services At AACR Annual Meeting 2025 At Booth #3154 In Chicago

Known for over a decade as the leading preclinical Ophthalmology CRO, now extending our high-quality standards to Oncology.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered Research, a leading preclinical CRO specializing in non-GLP models, has launched its oncology models and research services tailored to meet the unique needs of life science R&D companies. This milestone will be highlighted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, where the company will unveil its latest advancements & capabilities. Sponsors can visit Booth #3154 or contact us to book an appointment.

" With over 12 years of dedicated focus as an ophthalmology preclinical CRO, Powered Research has expanded its preclinical offerings by adding 130 years of oncology expertise to our team," said David Culp, Senior VP. "In late 2023, we began investing in oncology and are excited to announce our initial suite of oncology services, including xenograft and syngeneic models, radiopharmaceutical studies, spectral flow cytometry, cytokine analysis, histology (IHC/IF, H&E, ISH), and advanced microscopy. We look forward to partnering with new Sponsors on their oncology programs."

"Over twenty-five years ago, I set out to make a difference for cancer patients by building the best oncology preclinical CRO," said Beth Hollister, VP of Operations. "Driven by quality science, speed, and service, Piedmont Research Center was built. Our team conducted thousands of preclinical oncology studies for Sponsors worldwide. I am pleased to bring this deep expertise to Powered Research. "

Known for its success in rapid study turnaround while maintaining superior data quality, Powered Research will be presenting a spectral cytometry panel at AACR 2025, designed to analyze major tumor immune cell populations within mouse cancer models, and will also discuss how the flexibility of spectral cytometry can address current research challenges.

Powered Research offers a full suite of services for evaluating potential cancer therapeutics, from experimental design to in vivo tumor modeling to extensive endpoint analyses. Our team is fully equipped to ensure start-to-finish characterization of test agents on an expedited timeline.

Our in-house capabilities include:



Traditional human tumor xenograft and syngeneic models

Surgical and orthotopic models

Evaluation of radiopharmaceutical therapies

Flow cytometry panels and deep immunophenotyping with spectral cytometry expansion beyond the traditional 18-color limit

Cytokine analysis from serum, plasma, and tumor lysates

On-site tissue embedding and sectioning (FFPE and cryosections)

A full suite of histology offerings including IHC/IF, H&E, and ISH Epifluorescence microscopy and analysis pipelines

Our preclinical oncology services are led by experts:



Beth Hollister – VP of Operations: Beth Hollister brings over 25 years of oncology expertise to Powered Research. Powered Research is proud to welcome the exceptional expertise and legacy staff of Piedmont Research Center. Founded over 25 years ago with a mission to make a meaningful difference for cancer patients, Piedmont Research Center emerged as a leading preclinical oncology CRO, built on a foundation of quality science, efficiency, and outstanding service. Throughout its history, the Piedmont Research Center team successfully conducted thousands of preclinical oncology studies for Sponsors across the globe. We are excited to bring this wealth of experience and dedication to innovation to Powered Research, furthering our commitment to advancing the field of preclinical oncology.

Dr. David Culp – Sr. Vice President: Dr. Culp's responsibilities include oversight of all scientific programs within the organization. Dr. Culp has a broad background in preclinical models in ophthalmology and oncology. He received his Ph.D. from the Karolinska Institute in oncology and immunology and has multiple publications in the fields of tumor immunotherapy and modulating tumor progression. He has built the leading contract research organization in ophthalmology for non-GLP, preclinical studies, Powered Research, LLC, and is excited to apply the same scientific rigor and quality to oncology Sponsors.

Kay Meshaw – Sr. Study Director: Kay oversees all phases of Sponsor studies-from study design to implementation and data analysis, through reporting. With over 25 years of experience in preclinical oncology and ophthalmology research, she has the leadership experience and problem-solving skills to find solutions to meet Sponsor research objectives and timelines. Joey Kolb, PhD – Research Scientist: Joey is a seasoned immunologist and research scientist with over a decade of experience in multiparameter flow cytometry and immunoassay development. He earned his PhD from the University of Louisville, where he focused on inflammatory pathways of the innate immune system, and completed postdoctoral training at the NIH studying animal models of autoimmunity. Over the past four years, Dr. Kolb has designed and analyzed flow cytometry experiments for clients in the CRO space and has played a critical role in developing in vitro assays that supported successful IND applications.

AACR Spotlight: Meet Joey Kolb, PhD; Powered Research

Dr. Kolb is a Research Scientist at Powered Research, specializing in Flow Cytometry. For over ten years, Joey has used multiparameter flow cytometry to answer research questions related to inflammation, autoimmunity, and oncology in both academic and CRO settings. He has assisted in the successful execution of numerous preclinical drug discovery studies by helping Sponsors design antibody panels and interpret flow cytometry endpoints.

Abstract #2189: A spectral flow cytometry panel and workflow for the reproducible assessment of colorectal tumor immunophenotype in the context of immunotherapies .

Lead Author: Joey Kolb, PhD

Session Number: Section 36, Board #13

Monday, April 28, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CDT

About Powered Research:

Powered Research specializes in preclinical research in ophthalmology and oncology. Our staff has extensive expertise in the design and development of non-GLP preclinical data packages, including tolerability and pharmacology models, drug distribution studies, and custom experimental designs. We strive to design the right studies for the product to support our clients' development strategies. Powered Research is well known for rapid study turnaround, and our scientific experts allow for timely study scheduling and execution. We have a collection of internal protocols for specific models and develop custom models based on client specifications and needs.

For more information, visit .

