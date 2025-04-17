Socket Mobile Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Release Date And Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results at the close of the market on Thursday, April 24, 2025 . Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results that will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).

What: Socket Mobile First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time)

To access the live conference call:

Conference Link:

- OR –

Dial (800) 237-1091 toll free from within the U.S. or (848) 488-9280 (toll).

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or . Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, X, and keep up with our latest News and Updates .

Socket Investor Contact:

Lynn Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

510-933-3016

[email protected]

