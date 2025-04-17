Star Of Bravo's Smash Hit Below Deck And The Traitors Of Australia, Hannah Ferrier Has Signed With The Digital Renegades For Representation In North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ferrier, who is also a young mother, focused on sharing her very authentic lifestyle that she lives with her husband (Josh) and daughter (Ava). Spending time sharing "day in the life" content and motivating young moms to find their passion are common themes for Ferrier. Part of her journey as of late is to re-energize her own passion for a healthier lifestyle for her and her young family. Ferrier who loves to cook, meal prep and try new things in the kitchen will share some of her unique must haves while engaging her audience with easy to follow tips on staying active and being healthy.

As Hannah travels back and forth to the United States where over 60% of her audience is based, she gets to reflect on many of the interactions she has with fans who are always asking questions about life on a super yacht, her fellow castmates or unique experiences she has enjoyed around the world. Ferrier spent 12 years of her life traveling the world and her audience looks to her for travel tips and amazing places to stay as well as unique experiences. As a "chief stew" on super yachts, Ferrier has tremendous leadership capabilities over the crew. These qualities are exactly what brands are looking for. In this very busy social media influencer space, brands want an authoritative voice says The Digital Renegades CEO Evan Morgenstein, "Hannah really is a brand's dream. She has a terrific demographic of smart women and moms who are looking for information and motivation about products, brands and services. Hannah is the ideal person to lead a campaign for any brand. We are thrilled to have her on board with the team."

While Ferrier is reviewing television opportunities and deciding on her next steps, she definitely will continue to support brands that she loves and believes in. Her passion for simple beauty, skin and hair products, healthy food and unique brands that speak to her followers. Having worked with brands such as Jenny Craig, JS Health, Virgin and Jetstar, Ferrier is excited to expand her portfolio of incredible American products and services.

Ferrier feels like she has found a home with The Digital Renegades, "After I spoke with Evan and Christina (Christina Brennan, President of The Digital Renegades) I knew we had the same determination and vision to find great brand partnerships that really inspire me. I feel like my energy level is so similar to Evan and Christina. This will be an exciting part of my journey"

