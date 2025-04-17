Trueblue's Peopleready Skilled Trades Announces Strategic Partnership With Independent Electrical Contractors To Combat Labor Shortage

New Alliance Delivers Immediate Staffing Solutions While Building Long-Term

Talent Pipeline for the Electrical Industry

TACOMA, Wash., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI ), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that PeopleReady Skilled Trades (PRST), a specialized division of its brand PeopleReady, has been named the Official Professional Staffing and Labor Provider for Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), an influential nonprofit federation representing over 4,100 member businesses with 53 educational campuses and local chapters nationwide. This strategic alliance addresses the urgent and growing need for skilled labor within the electrical sector by providing contractors with immediate access to qualified workers while supporting long-term workforce development initiatives.

PRST has a long history of connecting skilled tradespeople with high-demand opportunities across a variety of industries, including electrical, carpentry, plumbing, welding, and energy installations. As the electrical industry continues to grapple with a severe skilled labor shortage with demand for qualified electricians outpacing supply, IEC contractors are increasingly turning to reliable staffing solutions to meet project deadlines and tackle labor gaps.

"Partnering with PeopleReady Skilled Trades enhances the value we deliver to our members by providing a direct, effective response to sourcing skilled labor, which is one of the most pressing challenges facing the electrical industry today," said Thayer Long, Executive Director of IEC. "Together, we're helping electrical contractors build stronger, more resilient workforces."

For over 35 years, PRST has been a trusted resource for electrical contractors, helping them navigate workforce challenges by delivering skilled electricians at every experience level. As the Official Professional Staffing and Labor Provider for IEC, PRST will offer tailored solutions to members by providing qualified electrical professionals across all specialties-from residential and industrial electricians to linemen and apprentices-ensuring critical projects stay on schedule despite industry-wide labor constraints.

"We are excited to serve as the Official Professional Staffing and Labor Provider for IEC," said Jill Quinn, Executive Leader of PRST. "This collaboration directly addresses the skilled labor shortage challenge by combining our extensive experience with IEC's premier training programs. Together, we are providing contractors with the resources to keep their projects on track while also investing in the future of the electrical workforce."

Beyond staffing solutions, PRST will bring valuable industry insights to IEC members, contributing educational content on hiring best practices, trends, and staffing strategies through webinars, research studies, and conferences. The partnership also strengthens IEC's commitment to workforce development, aligning with its mission to train and place the next generation of electricians in meaningful careers.

IEC members can learn more about these specialized staffing services by contacting their local IEC chapter representative.

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady Skilled Trades (PRST) is a specialized division of PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI ). Since 1987, this specialized division has connected tradespeople and work across a wide range of trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, solar installations and more. Whether businesses need a single tradesperson or require a coordinated effort to dispatch skilled workers across multiple projects, PRST ensures a skilled workforce is always within reach. Learn more at peopleready.

About the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC)

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is a nonprofit trade association federation with 53 educational campuses and affiliate local chapters across the country. IEC represents more than 4,100 member businesses and educates over 17,000 electrical apprentices each year through world-class training programs. Our vision is to educate and grow our merit shop workforce, to help our contractors adapt to the ever-changing needs of the electrical workforce, and to increase IEC's influence and presence within the electrical industry.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI ) is transforming the way organizations connect with talent in an ever-changing world of work. As The People Company®, we put people first – connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities while delivering smart, scalable workforce solutions for enterprises across industries and worldwide. Powered by innovative technology and decades of expertise, our brands – PeopleReady, PeopleScout, Staff Management | SMX, Centerline, SIMOS, and Healthcare Staffing Professionals – offer flexible staffing, workforce management, and recruitment solutions that propel businesses and careers. Discover how we're shaping the future of work at .

