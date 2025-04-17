Vertiv To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT ), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in May.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Oppenheimer's 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Albertazzi will also participate in a fireside chat at Bank of America's Industrials, Transportation, & Airlines Key Leaders Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Live webcasts of the events and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv's website at href="" rel="nofollow" verti . Recordings of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" verti .

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT ) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv .

