Vipshop Filed 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS ), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2025. The annual report is available on the Company's website at . Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED