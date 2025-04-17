Wesco Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) will hold its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast of the earnings presentation can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be available.

Wesco will also be participating in the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on May 7; Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 20; Baird Industrial Distribution Field Trip on May 21; KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 28; and the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance and Credit conference on May 29.

First Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

North America Toll Free: 1-877-443-5356

International: 1-412-902-6614

Please ask to join the "Wesco" call

Replay Access

A recording will be available until June 1, 2025.

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 3607376

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Will Ruthrauff

Director, Investor Relations

484-885-5648

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

