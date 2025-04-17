Whitebit Takes The Lead As Golden Partner At Liquidity 2025, Unveiling New Institutional Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Held in Hong Kong, Liquidity 2025 brought together the leading asset managers, financial institutions, trading experts, custodians, and regulators to discuss the future of digital asset trading and its growing convergence with traditional finance. The event serves as a key platform for thought leadership, networking, and collaborative innovation in the institutional crypto sector.

Leading the Institutional Shift

WhiteBIT's commercial leadership team - including Chief Commercial Officer Sergii Bulgakov - was on the ground to meet with key stakeholders, explore partnership opportunities, and present the company's enhanced institutional offerings.

A standout moment was the panel discussion featuring WhiteBIT's CCO, who joined fellow industry leaders in exploring the differences between CeFi and DeFi trading infrastructure, integration challenges, regulatory variances, the maturity of DeFi trading, and the potential for a hybrid CeFi-DeFi model for institutional investors.

"Institutions play a crucial role in the maturation of the digital asset ecosystem, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving crypto market. At WhiteBIT, we are committed to providing institutional investors with secure, innovative, and scalable solutions that empower them to navigate this transformation with confidence." - Sergii Bulgakov, Chief Commercial Officer at WhiteBIT

Advancing WhiteBIT's Institutional Services

Since launching Institutional Services in 2024, WhiteBIT has continuously expanded its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses and institutional investors . Through a combination of enhanced trading solutions, liquidity access, and enterprise-grade security, WhiteBIT is setting new standards for institutional crypto adoption.

Enhanced Institutional Services

WhiteBIT has upgraded its existing services to provide institutional investors with increased trading efficiency, deeper liquidity, and seamless crypto integration. This allows them to optimize market opportunities while minimizing operational risks.



Market-Making Program : Competitive trading fees (as low as -0.012%), colocation services for reduced latency, sub-accounts, high liquidity ($2.7T annual trading volume), and extensive API integration.

Token Listing Services : Access to WhiteBIT Group 35M+ user base, extensive marketing support (bounty campaigns, KOL partnerships, media exposure), and customized Crypto Lending plans.

Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) : Enables businesses to seamlessly integrate crypto functionalities, allowing customers to buy, store, and manage digital assets within their existing platforms.

VIP Program : Exclusive benefits for traders with ≥$10K balance and high trading volumes, including fee discounts (up to -0.001%), premium trading tournaments, and personalized account management. Payments for Business : Secure EUR-crypto transactions via SEPA, customizable transaction limits (starting from €100K per transaction), and a fixed €5 fee.

New Institutional Solutions

To address the growing demand for secure asset management, efficient trading solutions, and seamless institutional market access, WhiteBIT has introduced several innovative services:



Liquidity Provision : Access to deep liquidity pools for over 740 trading pairs, with crypto converter integration and expanded trading capabilities.

Wallet Address Generation : Supports over 330 cryptocurrencies across 80+ blockchain networks, streamlining digital asset management for businesses.

OTC Trading Platform : Facilitates large-scale crypto transactions with a Chat Trading interface for efficient execution while maintaining privacy. Custody Solutions : Institutional-grade crypto custody with certified security standards, cyberattack protection, and Fireblocks integration for enhanced asset security.

A Vision for Institutional Crypto Adoption

As a leading European exchange, WhiteBIT remains dedicated to driving institutional adoption of digital assets while ensuring secure, efficient, and scalable trading solutions. By participating in Liquidity 2025, WhiteBIT strengthens its position as a key player in the evolution of institutional crypto finance, fostering greater collaboration between traditional and digital asset markets.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 780 trading pairs, 330+ assets, and supporting 9 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of WhiteBIT Group which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Barcelona, Trabzonspor and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

This material does not pertain solely to the company's European transactions but applies to the activities of all WhiteBIT Group companies globally.

