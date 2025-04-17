403
Panama City Pioneers Crypto Tax Payments Through Banking Partnership
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama City's municipal government unanimously approved cryptocurrency payments for taxes, fees, permits, and fines this week, leveraging a banking intermediary to convert digital assets into U.S. dollars instantly.
Mayor Mayer Mizrachi confirmed the initiative-covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and USDT-will operate without new legislation by partnering with Towerbank International and Towertrust Inc. to ensure compliance with Panama's dollar-based legal framework.
The system sidesteps prior legislative gridlock by using real-time conversions, shielding the city from crypto volatility while expanding payment options. Residents worldwide can now settle municipal obligations digitally, with transactions recorded on blockchain for transparency.
Mizrachi emphasized the move modernizes Panama City 's financial infrastructure without altering tax rates or imposing costs on taxpayers. Panama's status as a regional financial hub, combined with its absence of a sovereign currency, positions it uniquely for crypto integration.
The decision pressures neighboring nations to follow suit as digital asset adoption grows across Latin America. It also tests Panama's balancing act between innovation and its lingering reputation as a tax haven, having remained on the EU's watchlist despite 2023 reforms.
The initiative mirrors limited precedents: Colorado's 2022 crypto tax system saw minimal uptake, while El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment faced IMF pushback. Panama City's model-avoiding direct crypto custody-could appeal to jurisdictions cautious about market risks.
National lawmakers continue debating broader crypto legislation, delayed by concerns over money laundering and central bank roles. For businesses, the policy signals Panama's openness to fintech investment, potentially attracting blockchain firms and expatriates.
Critics note regulatory gaps persist, leaving users reliant on banking partners for security. As global crypto policies shift under leaders like Donald Trump, Panama City's experiment may catalyze regional financial evolution-if it proves stable under real-world use.
