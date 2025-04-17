403
Peru’S Growth Targets Clash With Tariff Realities As Global Trade Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's economic ambitions face stiffening headwinds as revised forecasts from major financial institutions and multilateral organizations signal slower growth than the government's 4% target for 2025.
JP Morgan downgraded its GDP projection for Peru to 2.3%, while the IMF and BBVA Research estimate 2.9% and 3.1% growth respectively, citing U.S.-China trade tensions and newly imposed 10% U.S. tariffs on 70% of Peruvian exports.
Central bank chief economist Adrian Armas acknowledges a“moderate” direct impact but warns of cascading risks from global uncertainty. The tariffs, targeting metals and agricultural goods, exempt energy and critical minerals but disrupt supply chains for Peru's $58 billion export economy.
Agricultural exporters face higher costs for products like grapes and avocados, though Armas notes their seasonal shipments to the U.S. avoid direct competition.
Mining, which contributes 12% of GDP, retains flexibility to redirect copper-Peru's top export-to Asian markets if U.S. demand falters. The sol has strengthened to 3.70 per dollar, buoyed by high commodity prices and foreign investment, but volatility looms ahead of 2026 elections.
Domestic momentum offers limited insulation. GDP grew 4% year-on-year in January 2025, driven by rebounding private consumption and employment, but BBVA attributes this to transient factors like post-recession recovery and pension withdrawals.
Peru's Economic Outlook
Public investment remains sluggish at 1.2% of GDP, with fiscal deficits lingering at 2.4% despite improved tax collection. The central bank holds its benchmark rate at 4.75%, signaling a potential cut to 4.5% as inflation stabilizes near 2.5%.
Structural strengths provide buffers: public debt sits at 30% of GDP, foreign reserves cover 18 months of imports, and private sector resilience outpaces regional peers. Yet analysts warn Peru's 4% target overlooks global realities.
“Trade uncertainty delays business decisions,” notes an IMF report, stressing that pre-election tensions and commodity price swings could further dent growth. With U.S. tariffs adding $700 billion to global costs and recession risks rising, Peru's export-driven model faces its sharpest stress test since the pandemic.
