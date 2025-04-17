403
Rising Short-Term Debt Threatens Brazil’S Economic Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Treasury has sounded alarms over the nation's escalating public debt risks, revealing that 62.1% of federal debt-a record high since 2008-is now tied to short-term interest rates, according to official documents submitted to Congress this week.
This marks a sharp rise from last year's 56.6% projection, exposing the economy to volatile refinancing costs as the Central Bank battles inflation with aggressive rate hikes.
The government aims to stabilize finances by targeting a 0.25% primary surplus in 2026, its first under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. However, major institutions like Itaú Bank project a 0.8% deficit instead, citing insufficient fiscal discipline.
Debt-servicing costs, already consuming 8% of GDP, could worsen as the Selic rate sits at 14.25% after a 375-basis-point surge since September. Mandatory spending growth and reliance on floating-rate bonds-62.3% of domestic debt-have left Brazil with its weakest debt profile in two decades.
Market confidence remains fragile. Long-term fixed-rate bond issuance has stalled amid doubts about fiscal reforms, forcing the Treasury to depend on costlier short-term instruments.
Brazil's Fiscal Strain
Analysts warn of a potential“fiscal dominance” scenario, where rate hikes meant to curb inflation instead deepen debt instability. The Central Bank's December 2024 intervention, selling $21.57 billion to stem capital flight, underscores the strain.
Debt-to-GDP ratios are projected to peak at 84.2% by 2028, driven by interest payments and tepid growth forecasts of 2% for 2025. While Brazil's external debt remains low (14.6% of total obligations), domestic borrowing costs threaten to crowd out critical investments.
The 2026 election looms as a pivotal test, with Lula's administration yet to curb spending meaningfully. Investors demand clarity. Without credible cuts to Brazil's bloated public sector, the real could slide toward R$6.5 per dollar.
Inflation may breach 10%, and debt dynamics could spiral out of control. The Treasury's plea for fiscal consolidation now hinges on political will-a commodity in short supply as election-year pressures mount.
