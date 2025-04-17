403
Puerto Rico’S Grid Collapse Paralyzes Island During Peak Tourism Season
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A total power grid failure struck Puerto Rico on April 16, 2025, leaving 1.4 million customers-76% of the island-without electricity for over 24 hours.
The outage began at 12:40 p.m. when all generation plants abruptly shut down. It halted traffic, closed government offices, and forced hospitals onto backup generators.
Water pumps failed, cutting service to 328,000 households. Luma Energy , the private grid operator, warned full restoration could take 72 hours, compounding frustrations ahead of Easter weekend-a critical period for tourism revenue.
The blackout stranded tourists in darkened hotels and disrupted $230 million in daily economic activity, according to Governor Jenniffer González. Small businesses, already burdened by the island's $0.27/kWh electricity rates-double the U.S. average-faced spoiling inventory and lost sales.
Ramón Barquín of the United Retail Center warned investors would flee without urgent infrastructure upgrades. Puerto Rico 's grid has collapsed four times since 2022, including a New Year's Eve 2024 outage linked to faulty underground cables.
Decades of underinvestment and post-Hurricane Maria recovery delays have left 80% of transmission systems unrepaired. Privatization efforts under Luma (2021) and Genera PR (2023) failed to stabilize the grid, with vegetation overgrowth blamed for recent line failures.
Residents now spend $50,000+ on solar panels to avoid reliance on diesel generators, which spike respiratory illnesses. Governor González pledged to revoke contracts with Luma and Genera PR, though legal hurdles delay immediate action.
Federal aid from the 2019 Energy Public Policy Act remains stalled, leaving 3.2 million U.S. citizens in limbo. With hurricane season approaching, analysts warn another outage could cripple the territory's $113 billion economy permanently.
