Cycurion Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|38,742
|$
|607,869
|Restricted cash
|2,048
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,353,708
|7,093,371
|Other receivables
|434,391
|455,979
|Due from sponsor
|106,421
|-
|Note receivable - WAVS
|-
|200,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|99,463
|56,015
|Total current assets
|$
|11,034,773
|$
|8,413,234
|Non-current assets
|Deposit for acquisition target
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Fixed assets, net
|4,175,169
|3,779,310
|Intangible assets, net
|25,000
|-
|Security deposits
|10,351
|10,351
|Goodwill
|6,592,304
|6,592,304
|Investments held in Trust Account
|1,834,540
|-
|Total non-current assets
|14,637,364
|12,381,965
|Total Assets
|$
|25,672,137
|$
|20,795,199
|Liabilities, Mezzanine and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Bank loan-revolving credit line
|3,249,067
|2,996,753
|Bank loan-current portion
|774,095
|742,141
|Loans payable
|408,516
|408,516
|Subordinated convertible promissory notes
|3,333,335
|3,333,335
|Promissory notes
|2,624,111
|1,561,111
|Loans payable - related parties
|(325,600
|)
|587,400
|Accounts payable
|3,552,674
|2,066,760
|Due to Trust Account
|106,421
|-
|Accrued liabilities
|3,601,242
|2,158,255
|Income Tax Payable
|12,500
|-
|Franchise tax payable
|13,200
|-
|Excise tax payable
|1,157,161
|-
|Advance from Sponsor
|330,000
|-
|Deferred revenue
|189,150
|253,902
|Total current liabilities
|19,025,872
|14,108,173
|Long-term loan payable
|146,798
|146,798
|Series A convertible preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 500,000 shares designated, 345,528 issued and outstanding)
|1,294,117
|1,294,117
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,440,915
|1,440,915
|Total Liabilities
|$
|20,466,787
|$
|15,549,088
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine Equity
|Common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value, 173,879 shares at redemption value of approximately $11.03 per share at December 31, 2024
|1,917,309
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized)
|Series B convertible preferred stock ($1.00 stated value, 3,000 shares designated, 3,000 and 2,000 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Series C convertible preferred stock ($82.46 stated value, 5,000 shares designated, 4,851 issued and outstanding)
|-
|-
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 10,592,607 and 7,341,607 shares issued and outstanding)
|1,059
|1,028
|Additional paid in capital
|6,670,060
|9,678,045
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,383,078
|)
|(4,432,962
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,288,041
|5,246,111
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|25,672,137
|$
|20,795,199
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Net revenues
|$
|17,582,335
|$
|19,350,208
|Cost of revenues
|14,136,742
|16,707,148
|Gross profit
|3,445,593
|2,643,060
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,215,763
|2,316,649
|Operating income (loss)
|2,229,830
|326,411
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest income
|20,211
|-
|Interest expense
|(1,202,936
|)
|(2,074,089
|)
|Other income
|28,020
|-
|Other expense
|(25,241
|)
|(345,548
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|(1,179,946
|)
|(2,419,637
|)
|Profit (loss) before income taxes
|1,049,884
|(2,093,226
|)
|Provision before income taxes
|-
|3,787
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,049,884
|$
|(2,097,013
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|1,049,884
|$
|(2,097,013
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted loss per common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|14,968,215
|14,782,442
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|89,495,790
|14,782,442
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,049,884
|$
|(2,097,013
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Stock based compensation
|10,000
|327,499
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|1,094,131
|Depreciation of fixed assets
|27,142
|25,822
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Change of right of use asset and lease liabilities
|-
|(7,810
|)
|Accounts and other receivables
|(3,238,749
|)
|(4,636,805
|)
|Advance and prepayments to suppliers
|(43,448
|)
|(40,917
|)
|Accounts and other payables
|908,854
|3,105,223
|Accrued interest
|(20,211
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|(64,752
|)
|242,099
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,371,280
|)
|(1,987,771
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of WAVS
|2,048
|-
|Promissory note issued by WAVS
|(439,114
|)
|(200,000
|)
|Purchase of plant and equipment
|(423,001
|)
|(506,707
|)
|Purchase of Intangible asset
|(25,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(885,067
|)
|(706,707
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from private placement
|1,000,000
|2,000,000
|Net proceeds from line of credit
|252,314
|5,346
|Proceeds from all bank borrowings
|-
|-
|Repayment of all bank borrowings
|31,954
|(193,305
|)
|Proceeds from loans payable
|-
|339,500
|Repayments of loans payable
|-
|(29,379
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable by WAVS
|255,000
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable
|205,000
|550,000
|Proceeds from notes payable - related parties
|15,000
|534,000
|Repayments of notes payable - related parties
|-
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,759,268
|3,206,162
|Net change in cash and restricted cash
|(497,079
|)
|511,684
|Cash –beginning of period
|607,869
|96,185
|Cash–end of period
|$
|110,790
|$
|607,869
|Restricted cash - end of period
|$
|2,048
|$
|-
|Cash - end of period
|$
|38,742
|$
|-
|Supplementary cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|-
|$
|501,337
|Income taxes paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,049,884
|$
|(2,097,013
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|3,787
|Interest expense
|1,202,936
|2,074,089
|Interest income
|(20,211
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|1,094,131
|Depreciation of fixed assets
|27,142
|25,822
|EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|2,259,751
|$
|1,100,816
|Stock compensation expense
|10,000
|327,499
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|2,269,751
|$
|1,428,315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment