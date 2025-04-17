NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala To Honor Sarah Farzam, Damar Hamlin, And Anthony Salcito

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is proud to announce the Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala, scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET in New York City. This prestigious annual event, emceed by Emmy-winning journalist Lynda Baquero of NBC 4 New York, will celebrate visionary leaders who exemplify the power of entrepreneurial thinking and its impact on business, education, and society.

This year's honorees include NFTE alumna and entrepreneur Sarah Farzam, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and education leader Anthony Salcito, each recognized for their outstanding commitment to leadership, resilience, and positive change.

Celebrating Sarah Farzam: A Mission-Driven Entrepreneur

NFTE alumna Sarah Farzam, founder of Bilingual Birdies, will receive the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award for her inspiring work in early childhood education. Through her innovative bilingual music and movement program, she has helped thousands of young children embrace language learning in a joyful and engaging way as well as created sustainable employment for talented artists over the last two decades.

"NFTE changed my life by showing me that I could turn my passion into a scalable business while contributing to society in a meaningful way," said Farzam. "I'm grateful for this recognition and for the opportunity to continue inspiring young people to believe in their own potential."

Honoring Damar Hamlin: Champion of Resilience and Giving Back

Damar Hamlin will receive the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award for his extraordinary strength and determination and growing philanthropic impact. Following his remarkable comeback from a life-threatening on-field incident, Hamlin has become a symbol of hope and resilience. As the founder of the Chasing Millions fashion line and Chasing M's Foundation, he is committed to uplifting underserved communities, empowering youth, and inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams. As an emerging entrepreneur, Hamlin and business partner Mark French (CEO of Protein Beverage company, DON'T QUIT) have developed a new line of healthy protein beverages sold in major retailers throughout the country such as Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, and Acme. The DON'T QUIT brand is all about“Fueling Perseverance”.

"Entrepreneurship is about vision, resilience, and believing in yourself, no matter the challenges," said Hamlin. "I'm honored to be recognized by NFTE, an organization that helps young people take control of their futures and turn their dreams into reality."

Recognizing Anthony Salcito: Transforming Education Through Innovation

Anthony Salcito, Chief Institution Officer at Nerdy and Former Global Education Leader at Microsoft, will also be honored with an Entrepreneurial Leadership Award for his unwavering dedication to revolutionizing education worldwide. Salcito has spent his career advocating for innovative learning solutions, ensuring students have access to the tools and resources needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

"The entrepreneurial mindset is the key to preparing students for the future," said Salcito. "NFTE is shaping the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and change-makers, and I'm exceptionally proud to support their mission."

A Tribute to NFTE Founder Steve Mariotti

The evening will also honor the enduring legacy of Steve Mariotti, NFTE's founder and a pioneer in youth entrepreneurship education. A former entrepreneur and special education teacher in New York City, Mariotti dedicated his life to empowering students-particularly those from underrepresented communities-by instilling in them an entrepreneurial mindset. Today, NFTE's impact extends across the United States and 33 countries worldwide, transforming the lives of more than a million young people.

Join Us at the NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala

The NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala will be Thursday, May 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET at 583 Park in New York City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit nfte.com/gala .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Denise Berkhalter, APR

Phone: 917-281-4362

Email: ...

About NFTE

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. Founded in 1987, NFTE is a global nonprofit that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school, and postsecondary students. NFTE's programs reach young people in classrooms, after-school programs, and online, ensuring equitable access to the skills needed to succeed in business and beyond. To learn more, visit .

Attachment

NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala

CONTACT: Denise Berkhalter, APR Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) 917-281-4362 ...