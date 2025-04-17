Beghou Consulting Names Award-Winning Artificial Intelligence Executive, Thought Leader, And Inventor As New VP, AI Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pradeepta Mishra's deep technical expertise and leadership to help accelerate and scale Beghou's expanding AI capabilities for life sciences companies

EVANSTON, Ill., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou Consulting , a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions to life sciences companies, today announced that acclaimed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning leader Pradeepta Mishra has joined the company as its new VP, AI Innovation. In this role, he will also lead a dedicated innovation function, contributing to the evolution of Beghou's products and services.

Mishra brings more than two decades of AI leadership to his new role at Beghou, with a track record of driving innovation across industries, including insurance, retail, automotive, and healthcare. He has led the end-to-end development of AI products - from initial idea and proof of concept to full-scale deployment - and contributed to the field as both a thought leader and academic. His areas of expertise include consulting, solution design, and data privacy.

At Beghou, Mishra will be responsible for growing the company's AI capabilities to meet increasing demand for cutting-edge, scalable solutions that help life sciences organizations bring innovative therapies to market faster and with greater precision.

“I am thrilled to welcome Pradeepta to the Beghou team,” said Beth Beghou, Founder and CEO of Beghou Consulting.“He is a generational technical talent and leader whose extensive experience designing and operationalizing AI applications separates our AI practice from the rest of the field. More importantly, he shares our team's dedication to excellence and innovation as we help life sciences companies maximize the commercial potential and impact of their life-saving therapies.”

Mishra is a renowned inventor and author who has filed 17 patents (six granted) related to innovative AI methodologies and written 11 books covering topics such as R Data Mining Blueprints, R for Mastering Data Science, PyTorch Recipes for deep learning, and Practical Explainable AI using Python. In addition to having served in multiple AI-related executive roles at several companies, he was Chief Architect and Head of AI at Data Safeguard, Inc. and Director of AI at Lymbyc, two highly successful AI startups.

Mishra is a featured thought leader and former TEDx speaker who continues to regularly speak at industry conferences and comment in the media, and he has been recognized multiple times as a 40-under-40 Data Scientist. He is also a board of studies member and visiting faculty at REVA University and has served as a visiting professor at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Mishra earned his bachelor's degree in economics honors from Utkal University where he was a gold medalist in Economics, completed post graduate in analytical and applied economics at Utkal University, and is currently pursuing a PhD in artificial intelligence from REVA University.

About Beghou Consulting

Beghou Consulting supports life sciences commercialization with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise, and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize, and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has ten offices and employs more than 300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Beghou Consulting

...

415-596-1978

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at