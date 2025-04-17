PLBY Group, Inc. Announces Cancellation Of Special Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Proposal to Sell and Issue 16,956,842 Shares of Common Stock, at a Sale Price of $1.50 per Share, to an Affiliate, to be Added to the 2025 Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the“Company” or“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, announced today that the Company determined to cancel its previously adjourned special meeting of stockholders (the“Special Meeting”), which had been scheduled to reconvene on April 17, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for, and convened on, March 20, 2025, but was adjourned without any business being conducted, due to the lack of the required quorum as of the original meeting time. As of today, the Company has still not received proxies that would constitute a quorum and has decided to cancel the Special Meeting and to withdraw from consideration by the Company's stockholders the proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025. However, the Company has determined to include such proposals in its definitive proxy statement for the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders (the“2025 Annual Meeting”), which proxy statement is anticipated to be filed no later than April 30, 2025.

The matters submitted to stockholders at the Special Meeting, and similar matters which will be submitted again at the 2025 Annual Meeting, are necessary for the Company to raise critical capital to support its business plans and reduce debt. The Company has worked to secure investors and improve its balance sheet; however, it cannot move forward with such financing in full unless and until it receives the applicable stockholder approval.

